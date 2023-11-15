Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
15 A-Rated 6% Yielding SWANs Perfect For What's Coming Next

Nov. 15, 2023
Summary

  • Americans are increasingly worried about job losses, and long-term inflation expectations are at a 12-year high.
  • Leading economic indicators suggest a potential recession within three months, while unemployment is predicted to rise, and stagflation is a concern.
  • A-rated ultra-yielding SWANs are a great way to invest money wisely during a high uncertainty period. Rock-solid balance sheets, great risk management, and safe ultra-yield is always in fashion.
  • Here are 15 A-rated 6% yielding Sleep Well At Night blue chips that offer almost 400% upside over the next decade and Buffett-like 20+% annual returns in the coming two years.
  • These 15 A-rated 6% yielding blue-chips are 30% undervalued, 5X the market's return potential through 2025, and have all the quality you need to survive and thrive through whatever is coming next for the economy, interest rates, or the stock market.
Couple relaxing and drinking wine and holding hands

courtneyk

Americans are now starting to get nervous.

Worries about losing their jobs are at the highest level in 3 years.

Meanwhile, long-term inflation expectations just hit a 12-year high.

The Fed says

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 7:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.01K)
Wow the list is dominated by Financial related firms.
F
Fitzman2k
Today, 7:50 AM
Premium
Comments (4)
Nice!
H
Hendelse
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (43)
@Dividend Sensei Thanks. Own most of them :)
d
dean3084
Today, 7:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.22K)
Thanks for the nice detailed analysis. Personally, I thought Altria (MO) might get some love with that 9.75% juicy dividend. I own a PM, PRU and SPG, but will certainly look at your recommendations. Thanks again. :-)
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:25 AM
Premium
Comments (769)
All are good. Ugi is fantastic too
