Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

B2Gold: The Market Has Yet To Be Convinced

Nov. 13, 2023 4:53 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), BTO:CAAEM, AEM:CA, CXB:CA, CXBMF1 Comment
Itinerant profile picture
Itinerant
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • B2Gold's Q3 results showed underperformance at the Fekola mine in Mali.
  • The Masbate mine in the Philippines performed well, exceeding gold production expectations.
  • The company's focus on the Back River project in Nunavut presents high-risk, high-reward opportunities for investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Itinerant Musings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
XL inukshuk twilight

sharply_done/E+ via Getty Images

B2Gold's (NYSE:BTG) share price had been catching up with peers on the ground lost after Q2 earnings, and we were curious to see how the company would fare when it released Q3 results on November 8. And so we

And Before We Go...

Please consider a free trial subscription to Itinerant's Musings.

In this service we offer

  • Exclusive access to our small and mid-cap ideas;
  • A lively community of like-minded investors;
  • Regular commentary and outlook on metal prices;
  • One-on-one contact with the author.
  • Plenty more.

We'd love to have you on board.

This article was written by

Itinerant profile picture
Itinerant
6.17K Followers

"Itinerant is an engineer with over 30 years of international work experience and deep connections in the mining sector. He holds a PhD in engineering. Itinerant covers the resource sector, with a focus on precious metals, base metals and energy stocks of all sizes. His research explicitly includes small and micro-cap juniors, and he tries to manage the associated risks in a methodical manner.

He leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

p
ptusr
Today, 5:45 PM
Premium
Comments (1.37K)
Buy at $2.90 and sell $3.30....works over and over. Can go over $4. Easy money here. Good management, just mispriced.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTG
--
BTO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.