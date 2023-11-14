Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
All Dividend Companies Have One Big Problem In Common

Nov. 14, 2023 1:00 PM ETBTAFF, BTI, HDV, HSY, JNJ, KMB, KO, O, PEP, PM, SP500, TLT, XLP5 Comments
Summary

  • Dividend investing is struggling in the current macroeconomic environment due to high interest rates.
  • The yield on T-Bonds disincentivizes investors from buying dividend companies, leading to a drop in their performance.
  • Exceptions to this trend include investments with a high dividend yield on cost, undervalued companies with potential for capital gains, and companies with rapid growth in earnings and dividends.
Dividend investing is a strategy adopted by many investors and has proven to be successful throughout history: obtaining both capital gains and dividends manages to reconcile both long-term and short-term goals. However, like any strategy, there are times when it works best and others

A business administration graduate, when I can I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about financial markets and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

c
cyclingscholar
Today, 1:16 PM
Yes, many dividend payers have been hit the last few quarters. I look for companies that have done their best at controlling costs, managing their balance sheet and cash flow so that dividends can be maintained until the "good times" return. If the FED is "done" as todays news might suggest, maybe happy days will soon be here again.
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 1:29 PM
@cyclingscholar I agree with your words. If the Fed reverses monetary policy, dividend companies will benefit a lot.
Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 1:12 PM
It seems to me this article is an example of a prime investing fallacy, the tendency to assume present conditions will continue. It's what leads investors not to buy O in the $45's, because it dropped so much, it must keep dropping. But the first hint that rates may be coming down, and it's at $52.

Where will it go from here? Well, that's the second fallacy, that one can predict the future. The one thing you can do is recognize bargains and take advantage.
c
cyclingscholar
Today, 1:17 PM
@Tom850870 My Ouija board said buy! Or did it say bye?
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 1:28 PM
@Tom850870 The purpose of this article was simply to explain why many dividend stocks are collapsing and how long the trend might continue. In addition, I pointed out that there are a number of exceptions.
I never said that I am able to predict the future, I simply expressed my opinion on the matter, right or wrong.
