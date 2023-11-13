Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RLTY: This REIT Fund Is Only For Those Who Have Faith In The Sector

Diesel
Diesel
2.29K Followers

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund focuses on REITs and is a young fund with potential for investors comfortable with leverage.
  • REITs have been in a bear market since late 2021, with prices down about -35% on average.
  • RLTY currently trades at a NAV discount of -13.4% and holds REITs with a history of solid dividend growth.
  • If you are a believer of REITs in general, you might want to buy this fund.

Upscale modern house for sale

Ivan_Sabo

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) is a CEF that focuses on REITs. This young fund which has been around for less than 2 years can provide an opportunity for investors who are comfortable with

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
2.29K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RLTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Manzanita Research
Manzanita Research
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.34K)
I still prefer $RNP. Slightly less leverage and a less top heavy weighting in the top 10 versus RLTY. I didn't know rlty has prefereds that's one reason I like rnp. Still due to the heavy weighiting in the top 10 and high leverage I'll stick with rnp.
rainmaker64
rainmaker64
Yesterday, 6:36 PM
Investing Group
Comments (169)
I like RLTY and recently built a good position in my Roth IRA w/ cost basis around 12. The top 10 holdings are generally solid and I will drip the dividends. I like the 13% discount combined with the 11% yield paid monthly. Will probably make money next year if Fed begins cutting rates.
