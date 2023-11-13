Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

It's been a challenging couple of years in the technical athletic apparel industry. Well, for everyone except Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). Not that Lululemon hasn't faced its challenges, but it has outperformed its largest competitors in the space by upwards of 40%. Lululemon has been a growth story and that rings true today as they continue to focus on a stronger men's line. Lululemon has had success building strong brand power in advertising a lifestyle over a product, and that isn't going to change. I believe Lululemon will outperform the industry in 2024 and therefore it is a buy at current levels.

Back in late 2020, I wrote on Lululemon. As it was in the midst of figuring out how to conquer COVID-19 and maintain growth. I thought the stock might fall off a bit, but the opposite was true. Lululemon adapted and managed to continue to grow even in the difficult COVID-19 environment where stores worldwide were temporarily closed. At that point, the stock was overvalued by 70%. Even though the stock remains overvalued today, I am issuing a buy rating because the company has shown that it will continue to grow and work to gain market share in a very competitive industry.

What's Working For Them?

There is no doubt that the space has been challenged in the last two years. Coming off of the online shopping surge thanks to COVID-19, Lululemon is only up about 4% since January 1st, 2022. The good news for Lululemon is that many of its fiercest competitors are faring much worse. Looking below you can see that NIKE (NKE) is down 35%, Under Armour (UA) is down 60%, and Gap (GPS) who owns Athleta is down 23%. In other words, Lululemon has separated itself from some of the industry giants of the last few decades.

TC2000.com

Lululemon started out as a women's yoga-based store. Since then, the company has diversified selling full men's and kids' ware as well. The real story here is the growth that Lululemon has been able to pump out in all lines, but specifically menswear. Looking below we can see the revenue breakdown in previous years based on category. While women's did grow 26% in 2022, men's grew slightly more at 27%. Being able to add a successful men's line, while still growing the women's side is very impressive. As the company continues to target men specifically, I expect to see strong growth posted in 2023 as well.

Statista

The company was consistently humming along before COVID-19 hit. Yet, still showed growth, while companies like Nike did not. As the online side of things was figured out, we saw explosive growth across the industry. Since then, growth rates have come back to "normal". The difference is that Lululemon is expecting twice as much growth as Nike, concerning year-over-year percentage gains. While it's easy to say that the big difference is the size of the company, ~62% of Nike's revenue came from footwear in 2022. Lululemon is slowly gaining ground in the apparel game.

TIKR.com TIKR.com

What we will need to watch for is how they plan to continue the strong growth. I fear if we see the growth rate dip below 10% consistently that the "pop" the stock has will wear off. Is a stronger men's line the issue? We will have to wait and see.

The real secret to their success is the brand power and recognition they have achieved. They don't promote products, but a lifestyle. In the athletic community, a good chunk of the recent momentum is due to the Olympic contract the company landed with Team Canada back in 2021. Lululemon will be the exclusive Olympics outfitter of Team Canada until at least the 2028 Games. This includes the next two Olympics in 2026 and 2028. Since 2020, the brand has seen revenue explode in the United States. Lululemon knew they had to get more access to the large market south of the border, and it looks like their target advertising paid off as the company has effectively doubled U.S. revenue since 2020.

Statista

While there is a lot in the market that Lululemon cannot control, everything they can control they are, and controlling it well. While the easy money in this stock may have been made already, I do think the company will continue to outperform the "legacy" names such as Nike and Under Armour due to their strong marketing campaigns and the strong focus on the men's line.

What Are The Risks?

In the current economic environment, keeping costs under control is paramount for a company that wants to keep growing at the rate at which Lululemon has been historically. The risk is that you cut the wrong costs and it costs you market share. That may be an issue that may bite Lululemon in the butt sooner than anticipated. Many online have noted that the quality has changed in recent years. I can also attest to this personally. While the look itself is the same as it has always been, the material doesn't seem to last like it once did. They do have an incredible Quality Policy, where they will trade out old products for brand new products if there are issues with the performance of the product. I do wonder what the costs of that are and if there is a growing increase of quality issues, what will happen to the brand that once was known for high-quality material.

The second risk has to do with the general state of the economy and the impact it has on shoppers. With interest rates being where they are, it will be interesting to see how spending is this holiday season. With Black Friday only weeks away, we're going to get a good idea of the general spending mood of the shopper pretty quickly. That will give us a good lead as to what can be expected over the next year. Definitely something I am going to be keeping an eye on.

What Does The Price Say?

As mentioned, Lululemon has created a premier brand. The same can be said about the current share price. It is overvalued with respect to future cash flows, but, much like retail shoppers, investors seem to be willing to pay a premium for a chance to own the label. That said, a lot of the current "overvaluation" comes from the recent surge from being added to the S&P 500. The stock surged 10% on the news.

Looking below, we can see an illustration of where the current value of Lululemon sits. This valuation is calculated based on taking the present value of the next 10-year cash flows, adding terminal value ($13,512 + $26,840), and then dividing by the outstanding shares. Giving us a total of $318.88 for a "fair value". To get the present value of future cash flows, you simply take analyst estimates of levered free cash flow and then apply a discount rate of 7.68% calculated from the cost of equity which is equal to risk-free rate + (levered beta * equity risk premium). Using multiple analyst estimates is going to get you a more fair estimate as when you are only using your own or one specific analyst it is very easy for bias to leak into the equation.

Simplywall.st

Just because something is overvalued, does not mean one should ignore what's going on. This is often the case with growth-based companies. Just take a look at some of the cash flow valuations of the big tech companies. Regardless of the valuation based on future cash flows, I still have a buy rating on the stock based on future growth. Let's look at why it's a buy technically.

I would never short a stock that is above both the 50-day moving average & the 200-day moving average. Especially if the stock has shown recent proof of support. Looking below, we can see multiple cases where both moving averages have been proven to support the stock. Why is this important? Based on current pricing, my stop would be just below the 200-day moving average at $354. This means it would have to break a few lines of horizontal support, as well as both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Giving me plenty of time to reevaluate any sort of position.

TC2000.com

So where do we go from here? There really isn't anywhere to go but up. The stock's all-time high sits at just over $485. We are currently trading at $413. Before we get too excited about the potential of testing the all-time high, we need to see a $415 break. We just went through two rejections of that mark on the back of the S&P 500 news. For now, that is the cap. Will we push through? I think so. From there, it's a pretty clean break to $437. It's only about 5% from here.

Looking below, you can see these levels drawn about. We are focused on levels not seen since late 2021. When will we reach a new all-time high? That I don't know. A lot of the depends on what happens with just how much people are willing to spend over the next year as interest rates sort themselves out.

TC2000.com

Wrap-Up

What I do know is that Lululemon has done a fantastic job creating value and that will help keep pushing the stock higher thanks to strong revenue growth. Regardless of being overvalued, the stock will continue to push higher if the growth sticks around. Lululemon has separated itself from the pack and I think we're going to continue to see that spread grow over the next year. With a large focus on menswear, the diversification will only help Lululemon's case. For this reason, I am giving the stock a buy rating. If you are cautious, keep an eye on consumer numbers over Black Friday weekend and that should give you better direction.