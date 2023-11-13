M. Suhail

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reported mixed third-quarter results, as revenues of $1.12B grew 12.8% Y/Y and came in line with expectations, whereas EPS of $0.95 grew by a disappointing 2.6%, way below expectations.

Texas Roadhouse struggled to generate free cash flows for the second quarter in a row, amid labor and commodity inflation that is hard to offset for what has historically been a low-margin business.

I find the stock fairly valued and reiterate a Hold rating.

Background

I started covering Texas Roadhouse at the beginning of July, claiming it has 'Great Management, Great Business, Expensive Stock'. I then published a follow-up article, Explaining The Margin Problem That Surfaced In Q2.

I found Texas Roadhouse's business to be of high quality, as its strong leadership maintains a prudently managed restaurant chain, with an emphasis on service and value. Fundamentally, Texas Roadhouse has a strong track record of steady growth through footprint expansion and restaurant efficiency improvements. Furthermore, the company is able to do so without taking leverage and returning a good chunk of its profits to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Despite all of that, I estimated that the stock trades at a valuation that prices in the business quality, as well as unrealistic optimism for continued faster-than-normal growth, and a near-term margin expansion.

As its third-quarter results and 2024 guidance will show us, a margin recovery will indeed take quite some time, and growth is expected to decelerate. Let's dive in.

Margin Contraction & Cash Flow Problem

Total revenues grew 12.9% Y/Y to $1.1B, driven by an 8.2% comparable sales increase, and a 4.7% contribution from new locations.

Restaurant-level margin was 14.6%, a decrease of 80 bps Y/Y, and 110 bps Q/Q, as the company continues to see headwinds from commodity inflation of 4.2% and wage inflation of 5.6%.

Operating profit amounted to $73.9M, reflecting a 6.6% operating margin, a decrease of 100 bps Y/Y, and 157 bps Q/Q. Net income amounted to $63.8M, and the profit margin was 5.7%, reflecting a decrease of 60 bps Y/Y and 130 bps Q/Q.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Texas Roadhouse financial reports.

Looking at the company's restaurant-level cost items, we observe a steady rise in costs dating back to 2017, which has led to pretty much a linear decline in gross margin.

In the third quarter, every item besides rent saw an increase as a percentage of sales, both on a year-over-year and a quarter-over-quarter basis, which signals that no improvement is on the horizon.

As a percentage of sales, food & beverage was 34.6%, suffering primarily from higher beef prices. Labor expenses neared 34.0%, marking the highest level since 2017. Rent was 1.63% of total sales, standing out as the only line item that's lower than historical levels.

For 2024, management is guiding for commodity inflation of 5-6% and labor inflation of 4-5%, meaning the company will have to generate significant growth through price increases and throughput just to maintain its already-low restaurant margin. Of note, management did comment about a menu price increase of 2.7%, which will have an effect already in the fourth quarter results.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Texas Roadhouse financial reports.

Going down the P&L to operating expenses, a worrisome picture emerges as well. While restaurant margin is mostly suffering from external factors, we're seeing that there's a margin problem in more controlled parts of the business as well.

General & administrative costs as a percentage of sales did decrease slightly Q/Q, but remain above 2022 levels, which raises a concern about the company's ability to drive further operational leverage on that front.

Depreciation and pre-opening costs as a percentage of sales both grew, reflecting a strong opening pipeline, but also elevated maintenance and opening costs. In simple words, it costs more to open the same amount of restaurants, and it costs more to renovate and fix existing locations.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Texas Roadhouse financial reports.

The best representation of Texas Roadhouse's profitability struggles lies in its cash flows. Operating cash flow margins are at a decade-low, while capex is increasing to support the chain's footprint expansion. For two quarters in a row, the free cash flow margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation, came close to zero.

Understandably, management is reluctant to raise prices amid economic uncertainty, unwilling to hurt their value proposition in the eyes of the consumer. The combination of that with their emphasis on best-in-class service, means they have to sacrifice near-term margins. While they did take a 2.7% price increase, it's not enough for the company to return to historical levels. Really, what they need is cost and wage inflation to ease, and that's not really under their control.

Expansion Plan Update

During the quarter, the company opened seven Texas Roadhouse company-operated locations, two Bubba's 33 company-operated locations, three Texas Roadhouse franchises, and one Jaggers franchise.

As of September 30th, the company's footprint spanned 722 locations, of which 623 are company-operated. Management expects to end the year with 632 locations and targets 33 openings for 2024.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Texas Roadhouse financial reports.

Valuation

I can sum up my qualitative analysis by saying Texas Roadhouse is a great business, but its growth trajectory from here is somewhere in the mid-to-high single-digit range, and I don't expect margins to return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon. I expect a long and slow process before menu prices align with the company's cost inputs, considering the current economic environment.

Taking all of that into account, I used a discounted cash flow methodology to evaluate the company's fair value. I expect Texas Roadhouse will grow revenues at a 7% CAGR between 2023-2030, based on normalized levels of comparable sales growth combined with a steady pace of 30 openings per year.

I project free cash flow margins will increase incrementally up to 6.6% in line with the company's all-time highs, as I expect a gradual margin recovery in the mid-to-long term.

Created and calculated by the author based on Texas Roadhouse financial reports and the author's projections.

Taking a WACC of 8.9%, and adding its net cash position, I estimate the company's fair value at $6.7B or $100 per share, reflecting a 21.5x P/E multiple over 2023 earnings.

Data by YCharts

The 21.5x multiple would put Texas Roadhouse below quick-service chains Starbucks (SBUX), Domino's (DPZ), and McDonald's (MCD), but above a full-service peer in Darden Restaurants (DRI). In my view, this is a fair spot for Texas Roadhouse to be in, considering its quality, no debt, growth prospects, and near-term margin issues.

Conclusion

Texas Roadhouse is a good old-fashioned business, managed by a strong team of executives, who understand what they need to do to sustain a steady, reliable, and profitable, restaurant chain.

The problem for investors is that its high quality is no longer a secret, leading to a valuation that provides limited upside. As we saw in the third quarter, Texas Roadhouse is going through rough times in terms of profitability and cash flow generation, suffering from commodity and wage inflation, which management is reluctant to fully offset with pricing, presumably because it wants to sustain demand during a tougher consumer environment.

As a full-service chain, I find that Texas Roadhouse's mid-term prospects command a lower multiple than where it's currently trading, relative to more resilient faster-growing quick-service chains.

At a 23x P/E, the stock trades above my price target of $100 a share. Therefore, I reiterate a Hold.