Texas Roadhouse: We Have A Free Cash Flow Problem

Nov. 13, 2023 7:12 PM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)
Summary

  • Texas Roadhouse reported mixed Q3 results, with revenues in line with expectations but disappointing EPS growth.
  • The company is struggling to generate free cash flows amid labor and commodity inflation.
  • The stock is considered fairly valued, and a Hold rating is reiterated due to limited upside and near-term challenges.

Texas Roadhouse Restaurant

M. Suhail

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reported mixed third-quarter results, as revenues of $1.12B grew 12.8% Y/Y and came in line with expectations, whereas EPS of $0.95 grew by a disappointing 2.6%, way below expectations.

Texas Roadhouse struggled to generate

This article was written by

I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Saries profile picture
Saries
Yesterday, 7:27 PM
Premium
Comments (3.48K)
Hard to argue with every thing you stated but believe ( hopefully) quality and value reputation is an asset that you don’t give enough credit for. With money supply tightening for the consumer, especially during the holiday season, people usually gyrate towards those attributes. I suspect that value oriented chains, such as TXRH & Olive Garden will benefit far more than Panera or 5 guys.
On a side note, have you ever eaten at the Roadhouse.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

