PHT: Avoid This Amortizing 'Return Of Principal' Fund

Nov. 13, 2023 8:00 PM ETPioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT)
Summary

  • Pioneer High Income Fund pays a high distribution yield but has historically earned only modest total returns, leading to principal losses and shrinking distributions.
  • PHT's portfolio consists mainly of non-investment grade bonds and convertible securities, with a significant allocation to high-yield corporate bonds.
  • While PHT has above-average returns compared to the high-yield bond asset class, its distribution rate may be too high for its earnings power, making it a poor long-term investment.

Readers know I have a personal vendetta against 'return of principal' funds. My critique is that unsuspecting retirees and pensioners are attracted to high yielding funds without considering whether these funds actually 'earn' their distributions.

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

