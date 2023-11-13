Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bullish Litecoin, But Be Careful Chasing The Grayscale Litecoin Trust

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.35K Followers

Summary

  • Litecoin is an alternative cryptocurrency that has underperformed Bitcoin over the last several months.
  • Grayscale's Litecoin Investment Trust has seen a surge in demand bring the trust's price from a NAV discount to a NAV premium in recent sessions.
  • I'm bullish LTC, but I believe LTCN may underperform the underlying due to the larger AUM compared to Grayscale funds like GSOL or FILG.

Close-up of the Litecoin Cryptocurrency with a golden reflection on the table.

Fernando Genzor

The cryptocurrency market has been enjoying a robust rally since mid to late-October that has taken Bitcoin (BTC-USD) from $26k per coin to over $37k per coin with very little pullback. Much of this recent surge is likely from

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.35K Followers
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, LTC-USD, GBTC, ZEC-USD, LINK-USD, SOL-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Article Update Yesterday, 8:10 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (464)
To those interested, I have additional coverage of Grayscale funds over at my Substack:
faybomb.substack.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LTCN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LTCN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LTCN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.