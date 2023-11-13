Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Westport Fuel Systems - Avoid On Lack Of Near-Term Catalysts

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Last week, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. reported third quarter results largely in line with muted expectations.
  • However, working capital benefits resulted in cash usage declining quite meaningfully, with further improvement expected in Q4.
  • Anticipated closing of the proposed HPDI joint venture with Volvo has been delayed into Q2/2024.
  • Q4 results will be impacted by a global OEM delaying initial deliveries of LPG systems for Euro 6 vehicle applications into Q1/2024.
  • Given the ongoing lack of near-term catalysts, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on the shares.
CNG-Lkw an einer Tankstelle

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Q3 Results Largely In Line With Expectations

Last week, Westport Fuel

Comments (2)

dlvvlv profile picture
dlvvlv
Yesterday, 8:34 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.54K)
Hold.!?....Henrik, your being very generous with your "hold" rating.
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Yesterday, 8:27 PM
Comments (3.53K)
WORSTPORT is a Mess and a disaster looking for a place to happen.
