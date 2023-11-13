Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 7:19 PM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.13K Followers

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Lee - Vice President, Special Projects

Matt Gline - Chief Executive Officer

Mayukh Sukhatme - President and Chief Investment Officer

Frank Torti - Managing Director, Vant Chair

Conference Call Participants

David Risinger - Leerink Partners

Brian Cheng - JPMorgan

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Roivant Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Stephanie Lee. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Lee

Good morning, and thanks for joining today's call to review Roivant's financial results for the second quarter ended September 30th, 2023, along with the business update. I'm Stephanie Lee with Roivant. Presenting today, we have Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant. For those dialing in via conference call, you can find the slides being presented today as well as the press release announcing these updates on our IR website at www.investor.roivant.com.

We'll also be providing the current slide numbers as we present to help you follow along. I'd like to remind you that we'll be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation. We strongly encourage you to review the information that we filed with the SEC for more information regarding these forward-looking statements and related risks and uncertainties.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Matt.

Matt Gline

Thank you, Stephanie, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ROIV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROIV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.