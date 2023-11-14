Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Take-Two Interactive: Strong Buy Thesis Intact, Fueled By GTA VI's Inflection

Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
262 Followers

Summary

  • Take-Two Interactive stock has generated a 23% alpha against the S&P since January 2023.
  • The release and success of GTA VI will be crucial for investor sentiment and TTWO's future credibility.
  • The acquisition of Cfx and the potential monetization of mods offer growth opportunities for Rockstar Games.
  • We remain very bullish on TTWO, which we consider a must-have in a Growth Portfolio.
  • We reiterate our Strong Buy rating with a target price of $185 representing a 26% upside.

Gaming World Awaits Release Of "Grand Theft Auto IV"

Spencer Platt

On January 2023 we initiated Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a strong buy rating highlighting that short-term catalysts could drive long-term growth. Since then, this stock which we considered as the best in class in the video game industry has

This article was written by

Growth Arcane profile picture
Growth Arcane
262 Followers
At Growth Arcane, we focus our analysis on Growth / Quality names presenting appealing funadamental characteristics and strong long-term catalysts. Focused mainly on the US, we cover many industries no matter the Market cap. Feel free to contact us should you have any questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TTWO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTWO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTWO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.