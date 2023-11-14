Spencer Platt

On January 2023 we initiated Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a strong buy rating highlighting that short-term catalysts could drive long-term growth. Since then, this stock which we considered as the best in class in the video game industry has generated an alpha close to 23% against the S&P. In this update, we will explain why at Growth Arcane, we do believe that TTWO is now very close to an inflection point that could lead the firm to another dimension.

GTA VI is on the way

Long-term guidance made by the management confirmed that GTA VI Is for the Fiscal Year 25. Without more explanations on where these numbers precisely come from, management expects to generate >$8bn of bookings and >$1bn of unrestricted operating cash flow in FY25, with further growth in FY26. In our view, these strong numbers can only be the result of the release of the long-awaited GTA VI. Furthermore, a tweet signed by Sam Houser, Rockstar Games co-founder and president affirms that a trailer will be released as soon as early December.

X.com

No mistakes can be allowed

In our view, even if several groundbreaking titles. Are expected to be released by TTWO studios for the upcoming years, we see that the attention is oriented toward GTA VI release. In our opinion, the stock price has been supported mainly by this factor, thus its release and success will be key to investors' sentiment and important for TTWO's future credibility. The expectations are high and a failure cannot be allowed when taking into account all the resources used and investments made (~5,500 net new developers since FY19 and 1~2 billion of investments in the game). We believe that the outcomes of the GTA VI launch will significantly influence investor sentiment as its launch should contribute to more stable and consistent future earnings growth but also enhance the company's scale and operational efficiency in the future.

Cfx Acquisition Under-Appreciated

On the 11th of August 2023, Rockstar Games officially acquired Cfx. Cfx is a group of developers focused on enhancing gaming experiences through platforms like FiveM and RedM. These platforms enable multiplayer mods on customized dedicated servers for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, respectively. In our opinion, user-generated content is becoming more and more crucial as customers are looking for a more immersive and personalized experience through mods notably.

What Is a Mod?

Mods are fan-created alterations to a game's code, ranging from simple visual changes to complex new content. Modders, enthusiasts with coding skills, often make mods as passion projects. In some cases, mods evolve into entirely new games or genres; for instance, Counter-Strike originated as a mod for Half-Life. While mods are mainly for PC due to easier file access, they exist in a fuzzy area, potentially conflicting with game terms. Game companies generally tolerate mods, recognizing their positive impact on player engagement, but developers don't directly profit from mods.

How Does It Impact Rockstar Games?

As role-play is becoming one of the most popular trends in GTA, we are identifying a huge potential here. Initially, when speaking about roleplay, people think about Role-Playing Gaming or RPG where the player immerses himself into the world and the character he is playing. Roleplaying in GTA takes this experience to another level as it involves players creating unique characters with distinct backgrounds and goals, immersing themselves in a fictional world where they interact with other characters. Dedicated RP servers enforce specific rules to enhance the experience, and players engage in realistic in-game actions, from casual conversations to elaborate heists. These servers often offer various missions and activities, allowing players to align their roles with their character's story. Out-of-game communication on platforms like Discord facilitates coordination and community engagement, while ongoing storylines and events contribute to a dynamic and immersive experience, transforming traditional GTA gameplay into a collaborative and narrative-driven endeavor.

Rockstar Games has seized the potential of this genre that is growing exponentially as gamers are looking for immersion. Role-playing mods and their strong communities generally supported by famous streamers allowed GTA V to still remain one of the most played and watched games in the world (3rd for the last week according to twitchtracker).

GTA V Twitch Rank (Twitch Tracker)

The Goose That Lays The Golden Egg?

At Growth Arcane, we have the conviction that GTA VI might be the closest gaming experience to the Idea of Metaverse.

For now, all the mods used to be available for free, but thanks to this wise acquisition, we believe in a monetization opportunity supporting the license growth. As Rockstar Games attracted some of the most talented mod developers, we expect it to monetize them just as Roblox does.

An Infinite Potential?

As GTA games usually take place in an open world, we see plenty of possibilities in order to make the experience even more realistic while driving revenues for TTWO. Whether through classical ways with skins, loot boxes, or D.L.C. but also through unusual ways. For example, it seems plausible for us to see the integration of real world adds into the game but also music and why not cryptocurrencies? This is only speculation, but for us the potential is enormous and the way the game is constructed makes it by nature a gold mine with plenty of possibilities.

Earnings Snapshot

Take-Two Interactive reported strong results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, with net bookings reaching $1.44 billion, exceeding expectations. The company's key titles, including Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Red Dead Redemption 2, continued to perform exceptionally well. Strauss Zelnick, the CEO expressed optimism about the company's multiyear growth trajectory, citing a robust and diverse development pipeline.

Notable achievements included GTA V surpassing 190 million units in sales.

Quartr App

The successful launch of NBA 2K24, which sold over 4.5 million units must also be noted. The GTA+ membership program and Rockstar Games' CitizenFX collaboration were highlighted.

Zynga contributed to the solid results with successful game launches, including PowerSlap and Top Troops. The company also provided an update on Star Wars Hunters and announced plans for the global launch of Game of Thrones Legends, an RPG puzzle-oriented mobile title.

Financially speaking, no major surprises. These earnings meet our expectations. Take-Two reiterated its fiscal year 2024 net bookings guidance of $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion. Recurrent consumer spending accounted for 78% of net bookings showing the resilience of the business, and the company highlighted progress in profitability initiatives, including the expansion of its mobile games and hyper-casual business.

TTWO net bookings (Company presentation)

Valuation

Author model

To compute our Valuation, we decided to use the P/S ratio of TTWO as the firm is still not profitable. We expect the firm to become profitable as soon as next year. Looking at next year's revenues, we expect a 3% growth rate. This growth rate is low as we see GTA VI to be released in 2025 and not in 2024. But still, with such a low growth rate, the firm trades at an important discount compared to its peers. This discount is close to 26%. As we are getting closer to the release of GTA VI we expect fewer operating expenses and better margins supporting the investment thesis. Note that for 2025, we forecast a 45% top-line revenue growth. For all these reasons we expect a strong upside and consider the current discount as being unjustified.

The current valuation implies a 26% upside in our view.

For these reasons, we reiterate our strong-buy rating with a Target Price of $185.

Risks

In our previous report, we mentioned the risk of a poor synergy with Zynga. This risk now looks to be behind us as the integration is complete. The main risk resides in GTA VI execution. As investor's eyes are oriented toward this game, there is no room for errors. The macro risk must also be considered as the firm will undeniably be impacted, should we enter into a recession. As rates have reached a plateau, we do not consider this as a major risk factor anymore. Instead, we see some upside due to a potential decrease in interest rates putting less pressure on valuation.

Conclusion

We remain very bullish on TTWO and reiterate our Strong Buy rating with a target price of $185. The imminent release of GTA VI, supported by long-term guidance indicating significant financial success, serves as a key catalyst for the company's future growth. The acquisition of Cfx, with its focus on enhancing gaming experiences and potential monetization opportunities through mods, further adds to TTWO's prospects. The company's strong Q2 2024 earnings report, surpassing expectations with notable achievements in key titles, reflects a robust and diverse development pipeline that we appreciate.