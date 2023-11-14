Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HQH: New Name But Same Risky Bets On Biotech

Nov. 14, 2023 8:00 AM ETabrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • abrdn Healthcare Investors fund (formerly Tekla Healthcare Investors) has been taken over by abrdn and renamed. However, day-to-day management remains the same.
  • The HQH fund's heavy exposure to biotechnology has led to sub-par returns due to higher interest rates and poor equity risk appetites.
  • Until those macro drivers change, I continue to recommend caution with the HQH fund.

Research, experiment and medical trial being done by a scientist in a lab, science facility or hospital. One young, serious and professional researcher organizing, sorting or making a discovery

Sean Anthony Eddy

Since I last wrote about the Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) fund, management of the HQH fund has been taken over by abrdn, a global asset manager and the fund has also been renamed

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.01K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HQH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HQH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HQH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.