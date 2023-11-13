Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 8:05 PM ETVicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT), RBOT.WS
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.14K Followers

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kaitlyn Brosco - Investor Relations

Adam Sachs - Chief Executive Officer

Bill Kelly - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Josh Jennings - TD Cohen

Caitlin Cronin - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicarious Surgical's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Kate, and I’ll be your operator for today's call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kaitlyn Brosco with Vicarious Surgical for a few introductory comments.

Kaitlyn Brosco

Thanks Kate and thank you all for participating in today's call. Earlier today Vicarious Surgical released financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those relating to obtaining approval for the Vicarious Surgical System and timing for any such approval, our operating trends and future financial performance, expense management, market opportunity and commercialization are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RBOT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBOT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.