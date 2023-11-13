Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 8:50 PM ETGracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.14K Followers

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Cao - Chairman and CEO

Wendy Li - Chief Medical Officer

Kevin Xie - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi

Benjamin Burnett - Stifel

Dev Prasad - Jefferies

Eric Schmidt - Cantor

Emily Bodnar - H.C. Wainwright

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo Securities

Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Justin Zelin - BTIG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Gracell Biotechnologies Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After opening remarks, we will open the call for questions. Instructions for queuing up will be given at that time.

I will now turn the conference call over to Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Kevin Xie

Good morning, and welcome to Gracell third quarter 2023 corporate update conference call and webcast. With me today are Gracell Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. William Cao; and our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Li. We're excited to discuss the advancement of the trials underway with our CAR-T candidate on today's call.

We're looking forward to share with you our recent business developments and upcoming objectives as we have six weeks remaining in 2023 and are looking forward to 2024. As a reminder, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session following our formal remarks.

This morning, Gracell issued a press release announcing unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. We encourage everyone to read this press release, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded for replay. Please note that for certain information discussed on the call today, including financial data, clinical data, future plans of our program, resource management will be making forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GRCL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRCL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.