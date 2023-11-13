Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
So Far, The Stock Market Bottom For 2023 Still Holds

Summary

  • We have entered the seasonally strongest part of the year – as November and December historically tend to be up months, when the stock market acts a lot better.
  • The S&P 500 Index and its more volatile cousin, the Nasdaq 100, are both now overbought but refuse to pull back with every dip being bought, so far.
  • We have CPI inflation numbers coming in today and PPI tomorrow, so there is plenty of drama that can hit the tape.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

We have entered the seasonally strongest part of the year – as November and December historically tend to be up months, when the stock market acts a lot better. The S&P 500 Index and its more volatile cousin, the Nasdaq 100, are both

Comments (1)

R
Randol33
Yesterday, 10:28 PM
Comments (6.96K)
I think your confusion is in that it is not the stock market that is up, it is the mega 7. Pull those out and re-run your charts. The other 493 stocks are either flat or down. Tech to small cap ratio just hit the highest EVER, even surpassing the Dot com bubble. Check NDX/IWM
