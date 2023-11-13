Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xperi Inc. (XPER) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 9:25 PM ETXperi Inc. (XPER)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.14K Followers

Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Iburg - VP, IR

Jon Kirchner - President, CEO & Director

Robert Andersen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities

Nicholas Zangler - Stephens Inc.

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Matthew Galinko - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Xperi Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the call will be opened for questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Iburg, Xperi Head of Investor Relations. Mike, please go ahead.

Michael Iburg

Thanks, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us as Xperi reports its third quarter 2023 financial results. With me on today's call are Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. In addition to today's earnings release, there is an earnings presentation, which you can access along with a webcast of this call on our Investor Relations website at investor.xperi.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to provide a few reminders. First, I'd like to note that, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, the third quarter of 2022 was calculated on a carve-out basis prior to Xperi seperation from Xperi Holding Corporation on October 1, 2022. Xperi Holding Corporation is now known as Adeia.

Second, today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are predictions, projections or other statements about future events, which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and therefore, subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. For more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About XPER

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPER

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.