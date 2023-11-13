Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GrowGeneration Remains Bearish After Q3 2023 Earnings

Nov. 13, 2023 10:50 PM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)1 Comment
Summary

  • GrowGeneration's Q3-2023 earnings showed a decline in performance, except for increasing gross margins; the company is currently right-sizing.
  • The demand for hydroponic grow equipment has decreased, but the opening of new legal markets may change the trend.
  • GRWG stock price has been down 64% over the last year.
  • The cannabis sector awaits news on cannabis rescheduling and the passage of the SAFER Banking Act; otherwise, the cannabis market is bearish.
  • I reiterate GrowGeneration as a hold for now; greater market volatility remains an issue for cannabis stocks.

Marijuana Plant in Front of Light

OpenRangeStock/iStock via Getty Images

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) recently announced its Q3-2023 earnings and showed a decline in performance across the board, with the exception of increasing gross margins. The company is in the process of right-sizing its operations and inventory. Its operating

Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

U
User 39720196
Yesterday, 11:19 PM
Investing Group
Comments (901)
Thanks for this article. I’m taking a bath on GRWG got in share price in the $40s! I have no choice but hold.
Rising electricity costs killed hydro and indoor growing (at least at home) that and all-out price wars brought on by an over supply of flower out west a Couple years ago. Even back East, indoor home growing is an expensive hobby- doesn’t wind up saving any money.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

