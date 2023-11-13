Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 10:07 PM ETDelcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.14K Followers

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Hoffman - General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer

Gerard Michel - CEO

Sandra Pennell - SVP, Finance

Kevin Muir - General Manager, U.S. Interventional Oncology

Conference Call Participants

William Maughan - Canaccord Genuity

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Co.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Delcath Systems Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After the today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Hoffman, General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

David Hoffman

Thank you. And once again, welcome to Delcath Systems 2023 third quarter earnings and business update call. With me on the call are Gerard Michel, Chief Executive Officer; Sandra Pennell, Senior Vice President of Finance; Kevin Muir, General Manager, Interventional Oncology; Vojo Vukovic, the Chief Medical Officer; and John Purpura, Chief Operating Officer.

I'd like to begin the call by reading the safe harbor statement. This statement is made pursuant to the safe harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call with the exception of historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Although the company believes that expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it makes no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DCTH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DCTH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.