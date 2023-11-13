M-Production/iStock via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) when I wrote about it the last time, as I believe SN was overbought. Based on my current outlook and analysis of SN, I am revising to a buy rating as SN is currently outperforming its peers. SN has a positive growth outlook while peer is expected to decline. With its third quarter results showing strong revenue growth, margin expansion back to pre-covid levels, and management revising revenue guidance upwards, SN is poised for continued growth in the near future.

Review

SN reported strong third quarter 2023 results. Its net sales grew 13.1% to $1.07 billion year-over-year. In terms of adjusted net sales, it grew even higher at 14.6% year-over-year. In terms of profitability, gross margins for the third quarter were 45.5%, this is an improvement of 9.2% when compared with last year’s 36.3%. Lastly, its adjusted net income reported was $133 million, or 12.6% of total sales. This is a significant improvement when compared to last year’s 10.8%.

The third quarter's robust gross margin performance was driven by SN’s effective and efficient cost optimization initiatives, favorable pricing and promotional mix, and ongoing supply chain tailwinds. During the earnings call, I noted that SN has set a long-term goal to return to the 45% gross margin that they previously reported before the COVID-19 pandemic. This new target is a big step up from the 40% reported in 2022. With the third quarter gross margins sitting at 45.5%, I am confident that SN is currently on track to meet the goal set for this year. In my view, I believe SN is able to achieve this because it operates in the premium appliance market. The biggest advantage of selling premium products is that it is able to generate higher margins as compared to companies that operate in the low-margin, high-volume segment because they can raise prices. However, in order to ensure that it does not erode demand, the product must have branding power, which I believe SN does possess.

While SN expanded its margins, it didn’t let that extra profit sit idle and allow it to be eroded away by the current high inflation rate. Instead, SN is reinvesting these profits back into the business in order to create value for the company and its shareholders. In order to promote the launch of new categories and raise awareness in its international markets, SN reinvested gross margin dollars into media and advertising during the third quarter. Strong media support for its emerging markets and newer categories is, in my opinion, essential to bolster and support organic sales growth. From Sephora and Ulta to Cabela's Bass Pro Shops, Ace Hardware, and other retailers, SN's new categories are assisting themselves in gaining more shelf space at both new and established retailers. I believe SN will be able to drive sales growth in the upcoming years as they are currently enjoying higher margins, which gives them more profits to reinvest back into the business and grow it.

However, it is essential to acknowledge the current high inflationary environment. Inflation for the U.S. was 3.7% in September 2023. At 3.7%, it is still way above the central bank’s target rate, which leads them to keep their rates unchanged. Higher interest rates have a direct impact on retail spending. From the following chart, it is obvious that retail sales in the U.S. are still extremely low, and this might have a direct impact on SN’s business as they are selling premium appliances that are elastic in nature. However, when I dived deeper into the earnings call transcript, this seems otherwise.

Even with the macroeconomic climate still being uncertain, SN has clear visibility for its demand for the full year 2023. SN’s full-year guidance has been raised, and instead of the 10% to 12% growth previously stated, they now anticipate adjusted net sales growth of 12.5% to 13.5%. Furthermore, it is anticipated that its margins will expand as well. Overall, SN's performance in the third quarter of 2023 and the management's optimism bolstered my view that SN's growth outlook over the following two years will be strong. Without confidence and clear data to back SN, its management would not dare try and raise guidance, as missing it would be detrimental to its share price. Therefore, SN’s confidence bolstered my view on its growth outlook, and I am confident that it will be able to achieve it.

Valuation

I believe SN will grow at 13% for the next two years because of the following factors. This assumption is backed by the management’s guidance they provided during the earnings call, which I have discussed above. I am using the midpoint of the revenue guidance for the full year 2023. In addition to revenue growth, management is also expecting margin expansion. Therefore, moving forward, I am expecting SN’s margins to expand back to the 2022 level. However, I am keeping it conservative and setting it 1% below 2022’s margins. Looking at SN’s third quarter results, it is robust, with revenue and margin both growing. This further bolstered my outlook and supported management’s guidance as well. Although I acknowledge that inflation is causing uncertainties, management raising revenue guidance for the full year 2023 exudes confidence and supports my view that they are well prepared for it.

Author's work

SN is currently trading at 19.7x forward P/E, while its peer WHR is trading at 15.3x. Looking at margins, SN’s 11.17% EBITDA margin is higher than WHR’s 8%, and it also has higher net margin of 5.74% vs. WHR’s negative 8%. SN’s gross margin of 39.75% also clearly outperformed WHR’s 16%. In addition, SN also outperforms WHR in terms of growth outlook. SN is expected to grow by 13%, while WHR is expected to decline by 5.36%. Therefore, given SN’s much stronger performance, it should be trading at a higher forward P/E. My price target vs. its currently traded price suggests an upside of 25%. With these in mind, I am revising my rating to a buy.

Author's work

Risk and final thoughts

A significant risk to SN, excluding inflation impact, is its reliance on the continued retail demand for its products. As appliances are not essential goods, especially SN’s premium products, its demand outlook might be volatile and subject to changes if inflation were to rise out of control again. As of right now, although inflation is still elevated, it has come down significantly when compared to the start of the year. If inflation were to rise again, it would be difficult to assume that the demand outlook would remain the same.

SN is a company that has a strong positive growth outlook with strong margins. Based on its third quarter results, its revenue and margins both expanded and I believe this momentum will continue into the next two years. This view is further supported by management’s confidence, which they displayed during the earnings call, where they guided revenue for 2023 higher and expect its margins to continue to expand. When compared to peers, SN does have a better growth outlook and margin performance. With these factors, I am revising my rating to a buy.