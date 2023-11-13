Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Anavex Alzheimer's And Parkinson's Drug Underappreciated By Investors

Summary

  • Anavex's Alzheimer's drug Blarcamesine demonstrates strong statistical significance in improving cognition among dementia patients as measured by one co-primary endpoint and one secondary endpoint.
  • For the other co-primary endpoint, it seems the drug may not demonstrate statistical significance using Least-Squares Mean methodology.
  • Most recently published data shows Anavex's drug demonstrated statistical significance in manipulating crucial biomarkers: preservation of brain mass and lowering amyloid accumulation.

Here is the crucial paragraph from Anavex's (NASDAQ:AVXL) September news release regarding its apparently groundbreaking new Alzheimer's drug, Blarcamesine:

The [Phase 2b/3] trial is successful in meeting the co-primary endpoints if the significance of each endpoint is P

I am the impassioned pundit at whyistherestillhunger.com. I have long studied and written about hunger, as it killed some members of my family (a generation before me). Currently I am dedicating much of my life to convincing people that hunger can be abolished this year. A relatively small investment of about $30 billion would end the holocaust of hunger and slow population growth tremendously (as mothers are convinced that their children will survive). I have also been studying and investing in alternative energy companies for several years. A generational shift in attitudes about the climate and air quality continues to move policy in the direction of cleaner energy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
David p7730
Yesterday, 11:48 PM
Comments (345)
AVXL is going to make a lot of sick people better and a lot of other people fabulously wealthy.
y
yellow ledbetter
Yesterday, 11:44 PM
Comments (1.98K)
The Street says.. otherwise.
