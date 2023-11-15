Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 ETFs To Buy And Hold

Nov. 15, 2023 9:42 AM ETIVV, SCHD, SPY, VOO5 Comments
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Building a portfolio with a strong backbone using ETFs can lead to early retirement and long-term growth.
  • Stabilizing your portfolio with core positions is key before taking high risks is crucial.
  • Both of these ETFs are low-cost, proven, and they complement each other quite well with no overlap within their top positions.
Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

Buy these 2 ETFs and add to them on a regular basis and you will have yourself a portfolio with not only a strong foundation but also a portfolio that is likely to grow for decades. These ETFs that

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
10.03K Followers

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Mark has partnered with iREIT on Alpha, one of Seeking Alpha's top investing groups for income-minded investors, providing daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors and offers access to iREIT's various portfolios that can be tracked in real-time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

u
usiah
Today, 10:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (13.87K)
Accumulating SCHD. Intend to hold.

Retired dividend-growth investor
g
glinsight
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (2.78K)
I hold VTI and VIG as core positions, mainly because I started out with an account at Vanguard when only traditional mutual funds were available, and if you invest in a market index, it may as well be the total market. However, over the last couple decades that’s made little difference (and I may actually be behind). (I have some other funds/ETFs as well, and I don’t do options, so the lower expenses are a plus.)
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 9:56 AM
Premium
Comments (2.14K)
SCHD and JQUA. Per SA since JQUA inception 11/13/2017 Total Return: JQUA (+99.7%), SPY (+92.3%).
SenorPablo profile picture
SenorPablo
Today, 10:25 AM
Premium
Comments (29)
@Maxlzzp If you are trying to make a few extra bucks by using option strategies, there is no comparison between SPY and JQUA!
Unconventional Investor profile picture
Unconventional Investor
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (5.28K)
@Maxlzzp I could be wrong but didn't most of $JQUA returns come from holding Tesla before it was kicked out of the ETF?
