Dragon Claws

Buy these 2 ETFs and add to them on a regular basis and you will have yourself a portfolio with not only a strong foundation but also a portfolio that is likely to grow for decades. These ETFs that we are going to discuss today are what will get you to retirement early and supply your retirement late.

There are times to take risks when it comes to investing, but no one should ever take high risks before first stabilizing your portfolio.

In my one-on-one coaching program, I always tell my students the importance of building their portfolio with a solid foundation before looking to sprinkle in individual stocks, as they bring another level of risk with them.

2 ETFs To Buy & Hold Forever

ETF #1 - S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

When it comes to the S&P 500, there are a number of different options out there for investors to choose from, and they are all tracking the S&P 500 index.

Some of the options include:

(VOO): Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

(SPY): SPDR S&P 500 ETF

(IVV): iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Why are there 3 ETFs that are the same you might ask. Well, they all track the same index, but they are launched and managed by different brokerages. Another difference, albeit slight, is the expense fees are different. Expense fees are the fees you pay as an investor to these brokerages. This is one way brokerages make income.

Here is a closer look at these three S&P 500 ETFs:

Created by author

As you can see, all three have performed the same over the past three years, which makes sense given that they all track the S&P 500. The primary difference comes by way of the expense fee. VOO and IVV both have 0.03% expense fees while SPY has a 0.09% expense fee. Although it is triple that of the other two, we are still talking about extremely low expense fees.

For every $10,000 invested in each of these 3 ETFs, investors would pay annual fees of just:

$3.00 for VOO

$9.00 for SPY

$3.00 for IVV

So, given all that, I clearly like VOO the best right? Not necessarily, I actually like SPY and let me tell you why. I am an investor who likes to utilize options, primarily selling options. SPY trades many more times on a daily basis, which means it's much more active for options than VOO or IVV.

Let me show you what I mean. If I want to sell a put option, which means I could have the obligation to buy the underlying security, which will be these 3 ETFs, SPY generally has a lot more options being traded on a daily basis compared to the other two. Here is the income I would receive for 1 option contract with a strike price ~3% below today's ending price.

SPY 12/15/23 $425 = $2.37

VOO 12/15/23 $390 = $1.85

IVV 12/15/23 $430 = $2.55

Both IVV and VOO strikes had open interest, which is the number of outstanding contracts at that strike, below 150 for both. For the SPY contract, there were over 20,000 open contracts.

So, it really comes down to whether you will be trading options or not. If not, VOO or IVV will be the better option because of the lower expense fee.

With that out of the way, why would we want the S&P 500 to be at the core of our portfolio?

#1 - It instantly diversifies your portfolio with 500 of the top companies in the world. Looking here you can see the ETF has exposure spread out with the top exposure to the technology sector at nearly 30%, followed by Health Care and Financials.

Seeking Alpha

The top 10 positions include:

Seeking Alpha

The top 10 positions account for over 30% of the entire index, which is weighted based on market cap.

# 2 - It is difficult for both retail investors and even professional investors to beat the stock market over a long period. Did you know that over a 20 consecutive-year period, the S&P 500 has never come out negative.

The S&P 500 is consistent as they come. You can own the index at a low cost, up to 0.09% and you gain exposure to some of the best companies in the world.

Owning an S&P 500 will also give you the dividends those companies pay, which has equated out to 1.5% over the trailing twelve months with a 5% growth rate.

ETF #2 - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

In this ETF, there is only one. Although 2023 has not been the best year for SCHD, it is still a fantastic ETF to own. The ETF has an AUM of $47 billion and on the year, SCHD is down 8%, which is not good considering the S&P 500 is up about 15%.

Seeking Alpha

The reason I like SCHD is because it diversifies your portfolio in other ways the S&P 500 does not. As we saw with the S&P 500, it is largely exposed to the technology sector, which is the top-performing sector in 2023 and the primary reason why SCHD is trailing in 2023.

Looking at the sector breakdown below, you can see that SCHD has the most exposure to the Industrial, Health Care, and Financials sectors. The sectors are a little more spread out with SCHD and technology accounting for only 12% of the fund, the fifth largest sector.

Seeking Alpha

Here is a look at the top positions for SCHD:

Seeking Alpha

Although the sector weighting is more diversified for SCHD, the fund is smaller when it comes to a number of positions. The ETF has 104 total positions with the top 10 positions accounting for over 40% of the ETF. Looking at the top 0 positions you will see no overlap with the top 10 positions in the S&P 500.

When we have a healthy stock market rally, SCHD is a great ETF to own, but when only one or two sectors lead the way like in 2023, the fund will lag. The two top-performing sectors this year have been Communication Services and Technology which account for only 17% of SCHD.

Broad market rallies are the sign of a healthy market and a healthy bull run, which is not something we have seen in a few years.

There are many other great names out there, something like QQQ comes to mind, but that just once again doubles up on technology, so that is why I think SCHD compliments an S&P 500 ETF very well.

In addition, the ETF has a low expense fee of just 0.06% and it also pays a safe and growing dividend. SCHD pays a dividend that yields 3.8% over the past 12 months and they have paid a growing dividend for over a decade straight. The dividend is a fast-growing one with a five-year dividend growth rate of 14%.

Seeking Alpha

The fund managers update the positions once per year every March, so it will be interesting to see how they adjust the technology sector for 2024 and beyond.

Investor Takeaway

Both of these ETFs are solid ETFs that can be bought and held forever. The S&P 500 is diversified and holds the largest and best companies in the US.

SCHD compliments the S&P 500 nicely, as it owns companies within the S&P 500, but it's a little more broad and its top 10 positions do not overlap with the S&P 500. SCHD is also going to give you more income with faster dividend growth as well.

SCHD may be down in the dumps in 2023, but I view it more as an accumulation period because prior to that, it has performed quite well when compared to the S&P 500, actually outperforming in some periods.

In the comment section below, let me know your thoughts when it comes to these two ETFs and their ability to be bought and held forever within a portfolio.