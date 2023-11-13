Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TILT Holdings Inc. (TLLTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 13, 2023 11:27 PM ETTILT Holdings Inc. (TLLTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.14K Followers

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:TLLTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Lynn Ricci - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tim Conder - Chief Executive Officer

Brad Hoch - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic & Associates

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to TILT Holdings Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast. Today's call is being recorded for replay purposes. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investors Section of the company's website approximately 2 hours after the completion of the webcast and will be archived for 30 days.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, TILT's Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Lynn Ricci. Please go ahead.

Lynn Ricci

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued our third quarter 2023 earnings press release. The press release, along with our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, is available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on our website at www.tiltholdings.com.

Please note that during this afternoon's webcast, remarks made regarding future expectations, plans and prospects for the company constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors which we disclose in more detail in our most recent 10-K filed by TILT with the SEC and on SEDAR+. We remind you that any forward-looking statements represent our views as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we may update such forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, except as otherwise required by law.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TLLTF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TLLTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.