Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Another Smashing Quarter For Apollo And How Long It Will Remain So Cheap

Nov. 14, 2023 12:53 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)
Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • Apollo delivers strong Q3 results with growth in fee-related earnings and spread-related earnings.
  • The market undervalues Apollo due to struggles in valuing Athene, its retirement specialist subsidiary.
  • Athene plays a leading role within Apollo, with its unique business model and strong alignment with third parties.

Business person draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has delivered another outstanding quarter. We will shortly review it and focus on possible explanations of why shares are still so cheap. Having described APO many times in my previous publications, I

This article was written by

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.5K Followers
Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APO, BX, OWL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About APO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.