The Market And Economy Ascend Together Firmly And Slowly?

Introduction

The title simply describes my acute observation of the market (of bonds and equity combined) and the Economy (of the US and the global combined) in the recent weeks from Oct 30 (Monday) to Nov 10 (Friday). Any special mark on any period, such as the past two weeks in the previous paragraph, is arbitrary, but some unique features are revealed:

1) The movements of the market and the economy don't have any excitement or conviction. They seem to be monotonous, boring, and trendless on the surface on them.

2) Under the hood, nevertheless, in my view, there has been steady progress in the normalization of the severe distortions from the GFC (Global Financial Crisis in 2007 - 08), the ensuing GR (Great Recession), and the CP (Covid Pandemic, 2019 - 20) the questionable "Recession", in Mar-Apr, 2020, according to "Backing to the 2009 Origin").

3) The traditional and historical data indicates that the market and the economy are "coupled", in other words, both are up and down together. but within the market, bonds and stocks (or equity) are "decoupled", and within the Economy, the US economy and the global economy also "decoupled", in other words, one is up and the other down. But during these two weeks, however, they seem to be "coupled", albeit there are some deviations in some sectors, such as the relationship between Germany (in a minor recession) and the US (where no recession is viewed in the foreseeable future).

4) In general, advancing is rapid while declining is sluggish. For example, inflation is popping "up" but disinflation is "down" insignificantly. The main reason, in my opinion, is that we have an asymmetrical growth formula: On increasing (A-B)/B where B is smaller than A, but on decreasing (A-B)/A where A is bigger than B. (Geoffrey H. Moore invented a symmetrical formula 2*(A-B)/(A+B), and in some of my articles, Moore's formula was used.) As a consequence, to get a 2% inflation target of the Fed (Federal Reserve) would take a much longer time due simply to the traditional asymmetric growth formula. If any investors fully realize this fact, they would take advantage in investing over Bot-trade or other unrealizing investors.

5) Wrapping all these facts up, what do we incline to get a conclusion? A typical Goldilocks case emerges, as we witnessed at the moment when the rate-hike cycle of the Fed ends. Inflation is winding down towards 2%, economic growth is settling in around 2%, and real (inflation adjusted) interest rate also is moving to 2 - 2.5% (or nominal rates to 4.5 - 5%). All parts seem to have been optimally imbued in the Fed, in the Economy, and in the Market.

The 7.5 Months Old Current Uptrend

Table 1. Nov (01 - 10): M & T Oct (30, 31) - Nov (10), 2023 10/30/23 4,166.82 1.20% P 10/31/23 4,193.80 0.65% P 11/01/23 4,237.86 1.05% P 11/02/23 4,317.86 1.89% P 11/03/23 4,358.34 0.94% P 11/06/23 4,365.98 0.18% P 11/07/23 4,378.38 0.28% P 11/08/23 4,382.78 0.10% P 11/09/23 4,347.35 -0.81% m 11/10/23 4,415.24 1.56% P NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH: The Percent Change. 5. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 2: M & T Oct & Nov (10) Oct 02 - 31, & Nov 10, 2023 Oct Bull 7 points Nov Bull 7 point 2023 6Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Oct 0 0 1 0 0 3 Nov 1 0 0 0 0 1 Oct Bear 8 points Nov Bear 1 point 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Oct 0 0 1 0 1 2 Nov 0 0 0 0 0 1 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Table 3: The m/P on Friday Sept., Oct. 2023, and Nov. 10, 2023 Month Date Sept. 1 8 15 22 29 P/m P P m m m Oct 6 13 20 27 * P/m P m m m * Nov 3 10 17 24 * P/m P P * * * The Friday Votes: "P" vs. "m" was 5 vs. 6 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

As printed in above three Tables (Table 1, Table 2, and Table 3), November is a great bonanza for the 7.5 months-old Current Uptrend to shrug off the bear attacks in October, and to continue to revive sharply from Oct 30 (MM).

Table 1 reads a very rare 8-day consecutive plus column, and another much-needed Friday spike on November 10. We recorded 4 entries over 1%, as 1.20% on Oct 30 (MM), 1.05% on Nov 01 (W), 1.89% on Nov 02 (Th), and 1.56% Friday (Nov 10).

As shown in Table 2, as of Oct and Nov 10, bulls vs. Bears were 14 (- 7 + 7) vs. 9 (- 8 + 1), being highly bullish. Also, the second criterion, the Friday votes were 5 vs. 6 in the favor of bears but bulls shrank the deficits heavily in November.

The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index) on the PPO Domain, as of Nov. 10

Table 4. The Summery of Trifecta In 2023 Oct (02 - 31) and Nov (01 - 10) The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Oct 1 0 1 3 9 Nov 1 0 0 0 1 6 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Oct 1 1 2 7 Nov 0 0 1 1 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Table 4.1 Trifecta Data Nov o1 - Nov 10 DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 10/31/23 418.20 330.48 350.87 * * * * 11/01/23 422.66 332.68 356.96 P P P Tp 11/02/23 430.76 338.39 363.44 P P P Tp 11/03/23 434.68 340.61 367.71 P P P Tp 11/06/23 435.69 341.04 369.21 P P P Tp 11/07/23 436.73 341.84 372.70 P P P Tp 11/08/23 437.25 341.12 372.94 P m P D 11/09/23 433.84 339.11 370.07 m m m Tm 11/10/23 440.61 343.01 378.39 P P P Tp NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 4. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Table 4 exhibits the TDI Oct and Nov 10, registering Bulls vs. Bears were 15 (- 9 + 6) vs. 8 (= 7 + 1), indicating a high bullishness. Table 4.1 has the Nov scores Bulls vs. Bears were 6 vs 1.

The SDI Movement on the Diffusion Domain, as of Nov. 10

Nov-23 Table 5. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 11/01/23 P P P P P m P m P P P 9 82% 11/02/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 11/03/23 P P P P P m P P P P P 10 91% 11/06/23 m m m P m m m P P m P 4 36% 11/07/23 m m P P m m m P P m P 5 45% 11/08/23 m m P P P m P m m m m 4 36% 11/09/23 m m m m m m m m P P m 2 18% 11/10/23 P P m P P P P P P m P 9 82% AVERAGE 61% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 5. logs the SDI 61%, as a very bullish sign, as of Nov 10, after gaining more from 48% in Oct, and from 40% in Sept.

The Economy (SPY, the S&P 500), as of Nov. 10

Table 6. Nov (10): S&P 500 (Sept. 29 - Oct (31), 2023) 10/31/23 4,193.80 * * 11/01/23 4,237.86 1.05% * 11/02/23 4,317.86 1.89% * 11/03/23 4,358.34 0.94% * 11/05/23 4,365.98 0.18% * 11/07/23 4,378.38 0.28% * 11/08/23 4,382.78 0.10% * 11/09/23 4,347.35 -0.81% * 11/10/23 4,415.24 1.56% * NOTE 1 Data Source: Nasdaq. 2 Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The US Economy (SPY, S&P 500) has grown very strongly since Oct 30 (M), as seen in Table 6. On Nov 10 (F) the DJIA (Dow Jones Industrial Average), Nasdaq, and the S&P 500 Index all closed near their highs of the day, and the S&P 500 was above the 4,400 level.

The Treasury Yield Curve

Table 7 Treasury Yields DATE 2 YR 5 YR 10 YR 20 YR 30 YR 09/25/23 5.09% 4.62% 4.55% 4.84% 4.67% 09/26/23 5.04% 4.62% 4.56% 4.86% 4.70% 09/27/23 5.10% 4.67% 4.61% 4.91% 4.73% 09/28/23 5.04% 4.62% 4.59% 4.90% 4.71% 09/29/23 5.03% 4.60% 4.59% 4.92% 4.73% 10/02/23 5.12% 4.72% 4.69% 5.00% 4.81% 10/03/23 5.15% 4.80% 4.81% 5.13% 4.95% 10/04/23 5.05% 4.72% 4.73% 5.05% 4.87% 10/05/23 5.03% 4.68% 4.72% 5.06% 4.89% 10/06/23 5.08% 4.75% 4.78% 5.13% 4.95% 10/10/23 4.96% 4.62% 4.66% 5.03% 4.85% 10/11/23 4.99% 4.59% 4.58% 4.92% 4.73% 10/12/23 5.06% 4.69% 4.70% 5.05% 4.86% 10/13/23 5.04% 4.65% 4.63% 4.97% 4.78% 10/16/23 5.09% 4.72% 4.71% 5.06% 4.87% 10/17/23 5.19% 4.86% 4.83% 5.14% 4.94% 10/18/23 5.19% 4.92% 4.91% 5.20% 5.00% 10/19/23 5.14% 4.95% 4.98% 5.30% 5.11% 10/20/23 5.11% 4.88% 4.93% 5.30% 5.90% 10/23/23 5.05% 4.81% 4.85% 5.20% 5.00% 10/24/23 5.12% 4.82% 4.83% 5.16% 4.74% 10/25/23 5.15% 4.93% 4.96% 5.30% 5.09% 10/26/23 5.05% 4.80% 4.85% 5.19% 5.00% 10/27/23 5.03% 4.78% 4.84% 5.21% 5.02% 10/30/23 5.06% 4.82% 4.89% 5.24% 5.05% 10/31/23 5.10% 4.85% 4.93% 5.29% 5.10% 11/01/23 4.96% 4.67% 4.73% 5.10% 4.93% 11/02/23 4.98% 4.64% 4.66% 5.00% 4.81% 11/03/23 4.87% 4.48% 4.52% 4.88% 4.70% 11/06/23 4.92% 4.58% 4.65% 4.99% 4.81% 11/07/23 4.93% 4.54% 4.57% 4.91% 4.73% 11/08/23 4.93% 4.51% 4.50% 4.81% 4.62% 11/09/23 5.03% 4.65% 4.62% 4.97% 4.77% 11/10/23 5.06% 4.68% 4.65% 4.98% 4.76% NOTE Data Source: The Federal Reserve System. Click to enlarge

The TYC has been almost completely corrected since

Sept. 25 (M) when the clear developments were observed, and was analyzed by the positive side and negative one. As of Nov 10, we finally have a normalized TYC.

Each term yields and prices are determined by the supply (auctions of Treasuries) and the demand (of the central banks, institutional or individual), the Treasury Department, the Fed, and the "OMD" (the Open Market Desk of the New York Fed.

The Market Perspective in 2023 and Beyond

As of November 10, the current Uptrend and the Bull market (starting in Mar 2009) are expected to advance in 2023, and 2024, and perhaps until 2025. A mild and short recession is always tolerable in order to make the economy and the market healthier.

Concluding Remarks

It's calm after passing storms. We have to prepare for everything before another storm ruptures. Life and Investment have the same threads and timing, never seeing the complete pictures entirely.

The Fed has done a remarkable job, so we have the compliance after the conundrum of markets in the past 4-5 years. All we have to do is recoup our losses one by one. We, nonetheless, do not know how long this opportunity will last.