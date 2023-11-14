Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cooper-Standard Wows: Beats EPS, Issues Strong Guidance Despite UAW Concerns

Nov. 14, 2023
Summary

  • Cooper-Standard Holdings has delivered strong Q3 results, with revenue increasing by 12% YoY and net income improving significantly.
  • The company has raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for 2023, indicating confidence in its future growth.
  • CPS is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing electric vehicle market, which presents a significant revenue opportunity for the company.
  • The worst of the UAW impact appears to be coming in Q4 but is already considered in the company's raised guidance.

Today, I am reiterating a "buy" rating on Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) with an initial target price of $54. The stock is now trading around $17.27, an increase of 9.44%, since the publishing of my establishing article.

Thesis

Cooper-Standard Holdings

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”Benjamin GrahamI hold a Bachelor of Science in Finance from West Chester University of Pennsylvania (Class of '21). I am an independent value investor who is passionate about sharing my writing and analysis. My investment strategy is focused on the long term, with a time horizon of 12+ months. Over the past seven years, I have transformed my passion for investment research into a career.My objective is to locate, analyze, and present research articles about companies that, in my opinion, are trading significantly below their intrinsic values. I have a preference for researching and investing in companies that are emerging from periods of distress and benefiting from thematic tailwinds that drive their business recovery.Through the dissemination of my research, I aim to continue honing my skills as a writer and financial analyst. My primary areas of focus include, but are not limited to Industrials, Automotive, Technology, and Financials.I am eager to further develop myself as an independent analyst and writer. I am committed to engaging with the investment research community and contributing valuable content to this platform.Feel free to contact me via email with any suggestions and questions: michaelscottwolman@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

