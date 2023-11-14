Michael M. Santiago

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) managed to improve its dividend coverage by a significant margin QoQ, but the BDC also experienced a rather large decline in its portfolio credit quality.

I would recommend Goldman Sachs BDC only to those passive income investors who have an appetite for risk. Goldman Sachs BDC has a concentration in first liens as well as strong dividend coverage, which are two aspects I appreciate about the BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC's stock is presently trading at NAV which limits the upside potential at least a little bit here. With that being said, I think the decline in credit quality changes the investment picture even though the BDC's 12.5% remained covered by NII in 3Q-23.

My Rating History

My most recent stock classification for Goldman Sachs BDC was Strong Buy because the BDC comfortably covered its dividend with NII. In the third quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC benefited from a rebound in gross originations and the dividend had a coverage ratio of 149%. The deterioration in credit quality is the reason for my downgrade in GSBD's stock classification, from Strong Buy to Hold.

First Lien-Centric Debt Investment Portfolio, Rebound In Gross Originations

Some BDCs, like Goldman Sachs BDC, offer passive income investors an investment concentration in first liens, the most heavily secured debt instruments a BDC can invest in. First liens are at the top of the capital structure, meaning in the event of a default, first lien investors like Goldman Sachs BDC are standing first in the claims line.

At the end of the third quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio consisted of 91% of highly-rated first liens compared to just 89% in the prior quarter. The portfolio, in its totality, was valued at $3.44 billion, reflecting a decline of $111 million QoQ.

End Of Period Investments (Goldman Sachs BDC)

Despite sky-high interest rates prevailing in the market right now, Goldman Sachs BDC had gross originations of $168.2 million in the third quarter which is almost double the origination volume in the second quarter ($86 million).

The bottom in originations was probably seen in the first quarter which is when the BDC originated only $2.1 million in gross originations. While the rebound in gross originations was positive, the decline in credit quality in 3Q-23 clearly wasn't.

Gross Originations (Goldman Sachs BDC)

Credit Quality

Goldman Sachs BDC placed two investments on non-accrual status in the third quarter while one company was removed. Thus, the BDC's non-accrual ratio increased from 0.8% (based on fair value) in 2Q-23 to 2.3% (also based on fair value) in 3Q-23.

At the end of 3Q-23, Goldman Sachs BDC had investments in 11 portfolio companies on non-accrual, up from 10 portfolio companies at the end of 2Q-23. One additional portfolio company was placed on non-accrual status after the end of the quarter. I usually regard a non-accrual ratio above 2.0% as problematic, even in the case of robust dividend coverage, which is the case here for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Dividend Coverage Improved To 149% In 3Q-23

Goldman Sachs BDC earned $0.67 per share in investment income in the third quarter, reflecting a 14% YoY increase due to rising interest rates that benefited the BDC's floating-rate debt investments (99.9% of debt investments were floating-rate in 3Q-23).

With a $0.45 per share per quarter dividend pay-out, Goldman Sachs BDC produced 149% dividend coverage which was the highest ratio within the last year. On a LTM basis, the BDC earned 132% of its dividend in NII.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

I Am Neutral On Goldman Sachs BDC's Valuation

Goldman Sachs BDC's stock is selling at NAV, so the valuation itself does not afford passive income with a substantial margin of safety. I would have thought (before 3Q-23) that GSBC could sell at a 10-15% premium to NAV under the condition that the BDC retained top credit quality (that is, a non-accrual ratio below 1.0%).

The change in credit quality is a concern, obviously. Though Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage still looks good, I think that the rise in bad loans is also a potential headwind for the BDC's NAV multiple. While other BDCs also sell at or near NAV, Goldman Sachs BDC until recently was one of my favorite BDCs due to its concentrated focus on first liens, strong dividend coverage and top credit quality.

Data by YCharts

Why Goldman Sachs BDC Could See A Higher/Lower NAV Multiple

Goldman Sachs BDC's NAV multiple depends on the BDC's underlying credit quality as well as the degree of its excess dividend coverage.

The deterioration in credit quality in the third quarter was a negative takeaway from the BDC's 3Q earnings and it is the key reason behind my change in stock classification.

With that being said, a change in the credit quality trend moving forward could precipitate another favorable rating change. Goldman Sachs BDC is heavily positioned towards floating-rate loans (99.9% exposure), so an end to the present rate-hiking cycle may lead to lower NII and softening dividend coverage.

My Conclusion

Goldman Sachs BDC had a mixed 3Q-23 with improving dividend coverage, thanks to growing NII in a rising-rate environment, but also a substantial decline in credit quality. Gross originations also experienced a positive bounce and they nearly doubled QoQ.

With that being said since Goldman Sachs BDC's stock still trades at NAV (not providing a substantial margin of safety), I think the deterioration in credit quality outweighs the QoQ improvement in dividend coverage.

The dividend, as far as I am concerned is safe for now, but the credit quality trend creates a new layer of uncertainty. Thus, my new stock classification on GSBD is Hold.