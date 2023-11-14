Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

POINT Biopharma Global: Why The Market Believes That A Second Bidder May Emerge

Nov. 14, 2023 2:11 AM ETPOINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)
Edward Zhang profile picture
Edward Zhang
147 Followers

Summary

  • POINT Biopharma Global is currently trading above Eli Lilly's tender offer price of $12.50.
  • The reason for this is that the market believes that a second bidder may emerge, and the tea leaves support this possibility.
  • BVF fund has refused to tender their shares, adding to the speculative fire.
  • Considering the looming readout of SPLASH by the end of this quarter, it makes sense for existing POINT shareholders to hold onto their shares.
people reacting to the question by raising their index finger together as teamwork for unity and unanimous agreement and collabora

Akarawut Lohacharoenvanich/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Twists and turns in POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) acquisition saga may make it interesting public biotech story of 2023. About a month ago, POINT Therapeutics announced it had agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly (

This article was written by

Edward Zhang profile picture
Edward Zhang
147 Followers
Colgate ‘24

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PNT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PNT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.