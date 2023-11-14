Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alico: Buy The Low-Hanging Fruit

Nov. 14, 2023 2:36 AM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO)
Legacy Investments profile picture
Legacy Investments
3 Followers

Summary

  • Alico’s shares sold off following a dividend cut and hurricane damage to its citrus harvest. Shares continue trading at a discount to NAV despite substantially all trees remaining intact.
  • Strategic project to invest in additional citrus tree plantings increased tree density within Alico citrus groves. Many new trees are now mature enough to produce meaningful fruit quantity.
  • Alico has a significant amount of capital tied up in legacy assets that are non-core to the citrus business.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Legacy Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Orange Orchard in Florida - Drone Shot

Orange Groves in Florida

halbergman/iStock via Getty Image

This article was written by

Legacy Investments profile picture
Legacy Investments
3 Followers
I am a CPA with over 10 years of experience in corporate finance and operations management. My articles are written as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALCO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.