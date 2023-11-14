Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sector Re-Rating A Boon For Gold Stocks?

Nov. 14, 2023
Summary

  • Gold had a strong October, trading above $2,000 per ounce. While gold stocks continued to lag gold, we believe a possible sector re-rating may reverse course and provide support to gold companies.
  • Gold traded at a monthly low of $1,820 per ounce on October 5, before rallying above $1,900 a week later and, finally, above $2,000 on October 27.
  • Gold stocks kept pace with gold in the first part of the rally; however, just as gold was approaching $2,000, surprisingly, they lost steam and gave back half of their earlier gains.

Gold had a strong October, trading above $2,000 per ounce. While gold stocks continued to lag gold, we believe a possible sector re-rating may reverse course and provide support to gold companies.

Monthly gold market and economic insights

