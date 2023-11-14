Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unlocking Vietnam's Economic Potential

Nov. 14, 2023 2:05 AM ETVNM, VNAM
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive investment destination thanks to its sturdy GDP growth, strides in its high-tech manufacturing capabilities, and strong US ties.
  • The nation is drawing foreign investment and making strides in high-tech manufacturing, particularly semiconductors, positioning itself in the global supply chain.
  • With a booming rare earths industry and strong US ties, Vietnam is set to play a pivotal role in various sectors.

Vietnam flag on Microchip processor on electronic board for important component in computer smartphone, Vietnam become global manufacturing and supply chain replace China due to labor cost cheap.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive investment destination thanks to its sturdy GDP growth, strides in its high-tech manufacturing capabilities, and strong US ties.

Vietnam's resilience shines as its GDP steadily grows despite global

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.55K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNM--
VanEck Vietnam ETF
VNAM--
Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.