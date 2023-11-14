Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: More Pain Likely - Only For Contrarian Buyers

Nov. 14, 2023
Summary

  • DIS may face more pain in the near term, as rumors suggest a potential sale of its profitable linear network business as a way to fund the unprofitable Hulu acquisition.
  • The restart of its content productions from December 2023 may also trigger expanded expenditures, delaying its eventual FY2024 cost savings.
  • Depending on the DIS management's choice of fund-raising for Hulu, be it through debt, share dilution, and/ or cash, we believe that its near-term prospects are uncertain.
  • Iger continues to push for a potential reinstatement of dividends before the end of the calendar year as well, with any announcement likely to be disappointing.
  • As a result of the mixed prospects, it is immediately apparent that the DIS stock is only suitable for growth-oriented investors looking for undervalued contrarian plays.

Cube Shaped Apple

Eoneren

We previously covered Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in August 2023, discussing its intensified streaming monetization efforts, likely taking a leaf out of NFLX's playbook with paid sharing from 2024 onwards.

This was on top of the raised D2C subscription

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

