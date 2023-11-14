Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lufax Takes On More Risk, Makes Hong Kong Acquisition, As Its Lending Shrivels

Nov. 14, 2023 2:25 AM ETLufax Holding Ltd (LU)1 Comment
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.75K Followers

Summary

  • Lufax’s new loan originations fell 59% in the third quarter, as creditworthy customers became harder to find in China’s slowing economy.
  • The online lender announced it will purchase a Hong Kong-based virtual bank from sister company OneConnect for HK$933 million, in a move to diversify beyond Mainland China.
  • Lufax shares fell nearly 5% in after-market trading in New York after the release of its latest quarterly report late on Monday.

APPLY NOW Button on Computer Keyboard

GOCMEN

Lufax Holding Ltd. (NYSE:LU) maintained its status as one of several fast-shrinking companies in China’s turbulent online lending realm, posting continued big contraction for all of its major metrics in its third quarter results announced on Monday.

As

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.75K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
Val aka
Today, 2:41 AM
Comments (132)
Thanks for article.
Can you do for OCFT?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.