Super Micro Computer: The Patient Will Be Rewarded - Opportunistic Buy After Pullback

Nov. 14, 2023 9:00 AM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)NVDA
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • SMCI now offers a more compelling generative AI investment thesis, thanks to the moderation observed in its previously inflated P/E valuation.
  • The insatiable market demand is also demonstrated by the excellent FQ2'24 projection and raised FY2024 revenue guidance, validated by multiple hyper-scalers' and data center REITs' last quarter results.
  • We believe that $5B of NVDA's AI chips may be flooding the US and global markets over the next few months, likely boosting SMCI's near-term sales.
  • Combined with the improved balance sheet and expanded capex to drive growth, we believe that the company is well positioned for next-decade success.
  • Bottom fishing investors may add at its critical support level of $230s for an improved margin of safety, while understanding that the stock may trade sideways until it grows into its premium valuation.
We previously covered Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in August 2023, discussing its immense overvaluation during the generative AI boom then, with pulled forward optimism attributed to its excellent FQ4'23 performance and smashing FY2024 guidance.

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

