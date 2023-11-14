Zffoto

We previously covered Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in August 2023, discussing its immense overvaluation during the generative AI boom then, with pulled forward optimism attributed to its excellent FQ4'23 performance and smashing FY2024 guidance.

We had preferred to rate the stock as a Hold then and recommended patience for interested investors, due to the minimal margin of safety.

In this article, we will be discussing SMCI's improved investment thesis, attributed to the much-needed correction in its previously overvalued P/E valuations.

With the push factor of uncertain macroeconomic outlook and pull factor of robust consumer demand for generative AI products/ services, we believe that the stock may trade sideways in the near term, as the company grows into its premium valuation.

The SMCI Investment Thesis Is Much More Tempting Here, After The Correction

For now, SMCI has reported an exemplary double-beat FQ1'24 earnings call, with revenues of $2.11B (-3.2% QoQ/ +14.4% YoY) and adj EPS of $3.43 (-2.2% QoQ/ inline YoY), exceeding its own midpoint guidance of $2.05B and $3.125 by a good measure.

Since the US increasingly commands the majority of its revenues at 76.4% (+0.7 points QoQ/ +6.7 YoY) by the latest quarter, we believe that its prospects remain excellent moving forward, no matter the ongoing geopolitical issues.

Thanks to the tightened US trade restrictions to China, effective immediately, we also believe that $5B of Nvidia's (NVDA) AI chips may be flooding the US and global markets over the next few months, further triggering SMCI's near-term tailwinds.

In addition, assuming further supply tightness for NVDA's chips, we may see consumers temporarily turn to Intel's (INTC) Gaudi 2, released in mid-2023, and AMD's (AMD) MI300 chips, with the latter set to ramp in production in Q4'23.

As a result, we are not surprised that SMCI has already offered a highly promising FQ2'24 guidance, with revenues of $2.8B (+32% QoQ/ +55.5% YoY) and adj EPS of $4.64 (+35.2% QoQ/ +42.3% YoY) at the midpoint.

This is on top of the raised FY2024 revenue range of between $10B-$11B, raised by +5% at the midpoint from the previous range of $9.5B-$10.5B, while reiterating a $20B annual revenue target "to be just a couple of years away."

On the one hand, there may be moderate volatility in the near term, with NVDA set to report earnings on November 21, 2023. While Jensen Huang has offered a highly promising FQ3'24 revenue guidance of $16B (+18.5% QoQ/ +169.8% YoY), it remains to be seen if FQ4'24 may bring forth another quarter of smashing numbers.

We believe that Mr. Market is likely waiting with bated breath, since multiple semi chip companies have reported mixed data center sales results in the latest quarter, including INTC at $3.8B (-5% QoQ/ -11.6% YoY) and AMD at $1.59B (+20.4% QoQ/ inline YoY).

On the other hand, multiple cloud providers have already guided intensified AI-related capital expenditure and investments in FY2024, including Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).

Multiple data center REITs continue to report growing contract bookings with prolonged leases as well, including Iron Mountain (IRM) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), thanks to the sustained digital transformation post-pandemic and insatiable demand for generative AI.

These developments suggest that more and more AI-related workloads may be deployed over the next few quarters, with SMCI set to benefit from the increased demand for complete server/ GPU assemblies and related infrastructure services.

In addition, we are already seeing notable improvements in its balance sheet with a net cash position of $437.87M by the latest quarter (+36.6% QoQ/ +388% YoY), despite the increase in its capital expenditures to expand the production facilities in the US and Malaysia to meet the robust demand.

So, Is SMCI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SMCI Valuations

With most of the generative AI over optimism already moderated, SMCI's FWD P/E valuation of 15.12x has underwent the much needed correction from its 1Y peak of 28.46x, nearer to its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 11.07x.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

We also concur the consensus' optimistic forward estimates, with SMCI expected to generate an impressive top and bottom line CAGR of +22.4% and +30.1% through FY2026, building upon its excellent growth at a CAGR of +18.2% and +33.2% between FY2017 and FY2023, respectively.

The same robust growth has also been forecasted by Gartner, with the global public cloud services spending to grow by +21.3% YoY from $597.32B in 2023 to $724.56B in 2024, partly attributed to the growing demand for Metaverse.

Thanks to the highly promising FQ2'24 guidance, the SMCI stock continues to trade slightly above our fair value estimate of $244, based on its FQ1'24 adj EPS of $3.43, FQ2'24 adj EPS guidance of $4.64 at the midpoint, and its FWD P/E valuation of 15.12x.

However, investors need not fret, since there is still a great upside potential of +47.7% to our long-term price target of $393.12, based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $26.

SMCI YTD Stock Price

For now, SMCI has bounced from its bullish support level at the $230s after the highly promising FQ1'24 earnings call, with it currently retesting its resistance level of $265s.

With the macroeconomic outlook still uncertain over the next two years, we believe that the stock may trade sideways until market sentiments improve and the company grows into its obviously premium valuation.

As a result of attractive long-term investment thesis, we are rerating the SMCI stock as a Buy, with no specific entry point since it depends on individual investor's risk appetite and dollar cost averages.

Bottom fishing investors may consider adding at its tried and tested support levels of $230s for an improved margin of safety.

However, based on the promising market-wide generative-AI developments as discussed above, we believe that current levels already attractive enough for growth-oriented investors with long-term investing trajectory.