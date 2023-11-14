Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Early last year, shortly after the onset of the Ukrainian crisis, I stated that the dividend of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was safe for the foreseeable future thanks to the strong pricing power of the REIT and its healthy payout ratio of 44% back then. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian crisis has persisted for much longer than initially anticipated. Consequently, inflation has remained elevated and thus the Fed has raised interest rates to a 16-year high level. Due to the triple impact of high interest rates on Douglas Emmett (more on this below), the REIT slashed its dividend by 32% late last year and its stock has shed 26% this year. As long as interest rates remain around their 16-year highs, the stock is likely to remain under pressure. On the other hand, whenever interest rates moderate, Douglas Emmett is likely to enjoy a strong recovery. Therefore, the stock is a great investment for the investors who are confident that interest rates will deflate in the upcoming years.

The reasons behind the plunge in the stock

Douglas Emmett has a 52-year history and it is the largest office landlord in Los Angeles and Honolulu, with a market share of 37% of premium office space in Los Angeles and 22% of office space in Honolulu.

Business Overview of Douglas Emmett (Investor Presentation)

The REIT also has 4,594 apartment units in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu but it generates 81% of its total annual revenue from its office portfolio, which includes 18 million square feet of office space. As a result, it should be viewed as an almost pure office REIT.

Due to its high exposure to office properties, Douglas Emmett has been severely hurt by the work-from-home trend, which has resulted from the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has subsided and people have retrieved their normal lifestyle but the occupancy of office space remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

In its latest conference call, Douglas Emmett stated that it experienced a significant recovery in the demand for office space as soon as the pandemic subsided, but the surge of interest rates to a 16-year high has greatly reduced new investment in office space. In fact, this is the intention of the Fed; since the surge of inflation to a 40-year high last year, the central bank has been trying to cool the economy by reducing the total amount invested in the economy. Management stated that large tenants have become especially cautious in the amounts they invest in office space due to the aggressive interest rate hikes implemented by the Fed.

Apart from their impact on the demand for office space, excessive interest rates hurt Douglas Emmett in another way as well, namely via much higher interest expense. Indeed, the interest expense of the REIT has increased 30%, from $148 million in 2021 to $193 million in the last 12 months. As a result, it has exceeded the operating income of the trust in the last two quarters.

On the bright side, Douglas Emmett has 87% of its debt at fixed interest rates and will not face any debt maturities until the end of next year. Therefore, it has been somewhat protected from high interest rates for more than a year. Nevertheless, as its interest expense currently exceeds its operating income, the REIT has undoubtedly been hurt by the adverse environment of excessive interest rates.

Finally, high interest rates have one more negative effect on the stock of Douglas Emmett. They significantly reduce the present value of future cash flows and hence they exert pressure on the valuation of the stock. Indeed, the REIT is currently trading at a 10-year low price-to-FFO ratio of 6.2. This FFO multiple is less than half of the 10-year average of 15.5 of the stock. Overall, it is evident that Douglas Emmett has been severely hurt by the aggressive interest rate hikes executed by the Fed.

However, it is important to note that Douglas Emmett has proved resilient to the four recessions it has experienced throughout its history. Notably, it was one of the very few REITs that did not issue dilutive equity to enhance their liquidity during the Great Recession. In addition, the management of the REIT recently emphasized its confidence that the intervention of the Fed is cyclical. If excessive interest rates remain in place for years, they are likely to greatly reduce the demand for housing, office space and other types of investment and hence they will probably cause a recession. As soon as the economy cools enough and inflation reverts to the target zone of 2.0%-2.5% of the Fed, the central bank will probably begin lowering interest rates towards normal levels.

Whenever interest rates begin to moderate, the stock of Douglas Emmett is likely to enjoy a triple tailwind. The demand for office space is likely to recover while the interest expense of the REIT will stop increasing. In addition, the stock will probably enjoy an expansion of its price-to-FFO ratio towards its historical levels, as lower interest rates will increase the present value of future cash flows.

It is also worth noting that Douglas Emmett has a strong business model in place thanks to some characteristics of its markets. Los Angeles has a GDP in excess of $1 trillion, the third-largest in the world, after Tokyo and New York. It is also the largest U.S. tech center, the largest U.S. manufacturing center and the largest U.S. port.

Advantages of Los Angeles (Investor Presentation)

Moreover, it has among the highest barriers to entry among the U.S. gateway markets. The development of new office space is restricted thanks to zoning laws, density limits and negative community sentiment towards expansion. As a result, the supply of new office space is limited and hence Douglas Emmett has been able to raise its rents by 3%-5% year after year.

Superior Rent Growth (Investor Presentation)

As shown in the above chart, Douglas Emmett has raised its rents by 120% over the last 25 years or 3.2% per year on average. Moreover, according to the same presentation of management, almost all the current leases of the REIT contain contractual annual rent hikes of 3%-5%. Furthermore, the REIT benefits from the premium nature of its coastal markets, which attract affluent tenants. Overall, Douglas Emmett faces much weaker competitive forces than most REITs do.

Risk - Debt

Fortunately for Douglas Emmett, the 16-year high level of interest rates seems unsustainable in the long run. Thanks to its aggressive response to the surge of inflation, the Fed has managed to reduce inflation from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.7% now. When inflation reverts to the aforementioned target range of the Fed, the central bank is likely to begin reducing interest rates.

However, investors should be aware of the risk of Douglas Emmett, namely the adverse scenario of persistent inflation for years. While such a scenario has low odds of materializing, it will severely affect the REIT if it materializes.

The main reason behind the vulnerability of Douglas Emmett to high interest rates is the high debt load of the company. The REIT has net debt (as per the formula of Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $5.2 billion. This amount is 2.3 times the current market capitalization of the stock and hence it is certainly high. In addition, the interest expense of the REIT has exceeded its operating income in each of the last two quarters.

On the bright side, Douglas Emmett does not have any material debt maturities until 2025. It is also worth noting that the REIT has never defaulted on a loan nor has it engaged in litigation with a lender throughout its 52-year history.

Debt Profile of Douglas Emmett (Investor Presentation)

It is also one of the very few REITs that did not issue dilutive equity during the Great Recession, primarily thanks to its resilient business model. Thanks to the reliable cash flows that result from the strength of the markets of Douglas Emmett and the absence of material debt maturities for the next two years, the REIT is not likely to face any liquidity issues anytime soon. On the other hand, the stock is likely to remain under pressure if interest rates remain excessive for years. To cut a long story short, Douglas Emmett is likely to enjoy a strong recovery whenever interest rates begin to moderate but it is likely to remain under pressure in the unlikely scenario of persistently high interest rates for years.

Final thoughts

The surge of interest rates to a 16-year high has formed a perfect storm for Douglas Emmett. Due to the triple impact of excessive interest rates, the stock has plunged 66% since the beginning of 2022. However, the trend of interest rates has historically proved cyclical. If interest rates prove their cyclical nature once again and begin to deflate, Douglas Emmett will enjoy a triple tailwind; stronger demand for its properties, lower interest expense and a higher price-to-FFO ratio. Therefore, the stock is ideal for those who want to bet on lower interest rates in the upcoming years. On the other hand, in the unlikely scenario of high interest rates for years, the stock is likely to remain under pressure.