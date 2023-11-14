Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Douglas Emmett Is A Great Investment For Lower Interest Rates

Nov. 14, 2023 3:46 AM ETDouglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)
Aristofanis Papadatos
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.44K Followers

Summary

  • The dividend of Douglas Emmett was slashed and its stock has dropped 26% due to the surge of interest rates to a 16-year high.
  • DEI has been hurt by the triple impact of excessive interest rates.
  • High interest rates have reduced the demand for office space, have increased the interest expense of the REIT, and have compressed its valuation level.
  • Whenever interest rates begin to moderate, DEI will enjoy a triple tailwind.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Early last year, shortly after the onset of the Ukrainian crisis, I stated that the dividend of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was safe for the foreseeable future thanks to the strong pricing power of the

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.44K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

