The S&P 500 Rises With Fall Of Long-Term Treasury Yields

Summary

  • The S&P 500 gained nearly 1.2% over its previous week's close, ending the first full trading week of November 2023 at 4409.95.
  • The most interesting headlines of the week came on Thursday, 9 November 2023, and are related to a disappointing auction of 30-year U.S. Treasuries that was apparently handicapped by the hacking of a Chinese bank, whose absence from participation briefly caused long-term interest rates to rise that day.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool's projections now anticipate the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% into mid-June (2024-Q2).

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

The S&P 500 (SPX) gained nearly 1.2% over its previous week's close, ending the first full trading week of November 2023 at 4409.95.

In doing so, it continued reverting toward its mean and is now about a

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Comments

