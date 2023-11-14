The S&P 500 Rises With Fall Of Long-Term Treasury Yields
- The S&P 500 gained nearly 1.2% over its previous week's close, ending the first full trading week of November 2023 at 4409.95.
- The most interesting headlines of the week came on Thursday, 9 November 2023, and are related to a disappointing auction of 30-year U.S. Treasuries that was apparently handicapped by the hacking of a Chinese bank, whose absence from participation briefly caused long-term interest rates to rise that day.
- The CME Group's FedWatch Tool's projections now anticipate the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% into mid-June (2024-Q2).
In doing so, it continued reverting toward its mean and is now about a half percent below it.
In terms of the bigger picture, the move was accompanied by the reversal of the October 2023 spike in long-term U.S. Treasury yields. Since they peaked on 27 October 2023, there has only been one day where they've increased, which came on Thursday, 9 November 2023, coinciding with the only decrease in stock prices over the period.
Here's the latest update for the dividend futures-based model's alternative future chart. Compared to last week's edition, we've extended the red zone forecast range through 15 November 2023 to compensate for the effect of more recent volatility in stock prices.
The most interesting headlines of the week came on Thursday, 9 November 2023, and are related to a disappointing auction of 30-year U.S. Treasuries that was apparently handicapped by the hacking of a Chinese bank, whose absence from participation briefly caused long-term interest rates to rise that day. Follow the links below to find out more, although that's just one of several themes recorded in the week's market-moving headlines.
Monday, 6 November 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials claim they're not responsible for October surge in long-term interest rates, think they might hike rates more, see tighter credit:
- Fed's Cook says rising yields not tied to monetary policy outlook
- Fed's Neel Kashkari not convinced rate hikes are over -WSJ
- Fed report shows US loan officers see tighter credit, weaker demand
- Mixed economic signs in China:
- Chinese government claims made without supporting data:
- Other signs of bigger trouble developing in Asia:
- BOJ officials say they are making progress in fighting inflation, will keep never-ending stimulus alive:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- ECB officials thinking about hiking rates again after getting results they wanted:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow end marginally higher after posting their best week of 2023
Tuesday, 7 November 2023
- Fed officials say they're putting inflation where they want it, think GDP growth may be too hot, starting to get excited about the chance for more rate hikes:
- Fed is making progress on inflation, Goolsbee says
- Fed's Waller: Q3 GDP a "blowout" number that warrants watching
- Fed's Bowman says she expects further policy tightening will be needed
- Fed's Logan: watching if financial conditions tight enough
- Signs of stimulus finally getting traction in China:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone, even ECB officials notice, ready to stand by:
- S&P 500, Nasdaq score longest win streak in 2 years on rates view
Wednesday, 8 November 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials not happy with geopolitics, claim they are more strategic than ever before:
- BOJ officials thinking about ending never-ending stimulus sooner:
- ECB officials told what they need to do, see Eurozone consumers as a new problem:
- ECB must keep rates at or near 4% through 2024 to get inflation down -IMF
- Euro zone consumers raise inflation expectations in headache for ECB
- ECB's Makhlouf says new risks emerging as others fade
- ECB policymakers keen to cool euphoria over inflation drop
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow end mixed as November rally takes a beat; Disney results in focus
Thursday, 9 November 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they would exploit uncertainty, see repos drop below $1 trillion for the first time since 2021:
- Chief Fed official doubles down on higher for longer short-term interest rates:
- Fed's Powell: biggest mistake would be to fail to control inflation
- Fed's Powell: "Not confident" policy is tight enough, supply-side help may be finished
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- BOJ officials thinking about ending never-ending stimulus as early as January 2024:
- ECB officials say they want smaller balance sheet, but not too much smaller; also say too soon to talk rate cuts:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow slip as hawkish Powell, disappointing 30-year auction stops market rally
Friday, 10 November 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials try to keep threat of more rate hikes alive:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China, Japan:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow rise as yields stabilize; Wall Street set for back-to-back weekly gains
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool's projections now anticipate the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% into mid-June (2024-Q2). Starting from 12 June (2024-Q2), investors expect deteriorating economic conditions will force the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six-to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024, which is six weeks later than expected a week ago.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 bounced up to +2.1% from the +1.2% annualized growth it projected a week ago and back in the ballpark of where it was two weeks ago.
