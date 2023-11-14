Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sanmina: The Power Of Margin Expansion And Value Unlocked

Nov. 14, 2023 4:43 AM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM)
Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
34 Followers

Summary

  • Sanmina Corporation's Q4 earnings report showed a decline in revenue and EPS, leading to a weak outlook for 2024.
  • The market reacted negatively, causing SANM stock price to drop by nearly 15%.
  • The Company faces challenges in its business, such as an inefficient growth strategy and a strong competitive environment. We think that the market has reflected these factors in Sanmina's valuation.
  • Sanmina also has some positive aspects that are not captured by its current price so we see value creation.

Sanmina Canada in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Sanmina Gives Weak 2024 Outlook and Stock Crashes

On November 6, 2023, Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) released its Q4 earnings report. The company missed both revenue and EPS estimates, reporting $2.05B in revenue, a 7% YoY decline, and $1.42 in EPS, a 5% YoY

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
34 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SANM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SANM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SANM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SANM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.