Warner Bros. Discovery: Stunning Round Trip Nearly Complete (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Warner Bros. Discovery stock has disappointed again, nearly completing a round trip toward its December 2022 lows.
- Worse, advertising headwinds could hamper its recovery even as the company's streaming strategy gains momentum.
- Warner is stuck between deleveraging its balance sheet while investing in its streaming business. However, the TV advertising market needs to remain robust, which is now in doubt.
- I argue why the market has spoken, and investors must reconsider their bullish thesis on WBD.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock has continued to disappoint me since I upgraded it in May 2023. I last updated Warner investors in September, highlighting that I expected WBD's June 2023 lows to "hold robustly."
That thesis has been invalidated as WBD's upward recovery failed to gain traction, falling further toward its post-earnings lows. Despite that, I reminded investors that I didn't assess a "sustained uptrend bias," which could have favored more aggressive buying sentiments.
I believe the market is right to hit WBD hard, as it nearly gave up all its gains from last year's lows. Accordingly, WBD formed its 2022 lows in December at the $8.8 level before staging a remarkable rally toward its March 2023 highs, posting price-performance gains of more than 85%. With WBD revisiting the $9.3 level last week, investors must assess whether the worst is over or if they should brace for more pain.
Warner's third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release highlighted the double whammy of weaker Linear TV performance while losing streaming subscribers at the same time. Despite that, streaming continues to demonstrate its path toward profitability, delivering a segment adjusted EBITDA of $111M compared to last year's $634M in losses.
However, given the recent Hollywood strikes, it lost 1.4M domestic subscribers as its content production suffered. However, the recent suspension of the strikes should help alleviate such headwinds moving forward. Still, it remains to be seen how the subscriber churn could be mitigated if consumer spending continues to face challenges amid more competitive dynamics with its streaming peers. Warner needs to scale its direct-to-consumer or D2C efforts quickly to provide investors with more confidence about the success of its streaming transition efforts.
The market likely focused on management's commentary about the weak advertising market that could stretch into 2024. Meta's (META) added its caution about advertising headwinds during its earnings conference. The Trade Desk's (TTD) earnings release last week was taken apart by sellers as investors parsed a rare weak guidance by management. As such, it suggests that the ad headwinds are likely broad-based. Accordingly, Warner posted ad revenue of $1.8B in Q3, down 12% YoY. Therefore, I believe investors are likely bracing for worse challenges ahead.
Also, Warner needs to continue deleveraging its balance sheet to meet its adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio target of between 2.5x and 3x. However, management cautioned that it's predicated on "a meaningful recovery of the TV ad market." As such, the weakness seen in WBD suggests that investors anticipate an unlikely near- to medium-term recovery, pricing in these headwinds as WBD nearly completed its roundtrip from last year's lows.
WBD's valuation isn't aggressive, rated "C+" by Seeking Alpha Quant. Despite that, it doesn't suggest a valuation dislocation that could have attracted dip buyers to return more aggressively.
As seen above, its "D+" momentum grade aligns with its medium-term downtrend. In other words, dip buyers haven't been able to keep up with the selling pressure, particularly after WBD lost the $11 level.
This week's selling pressure could falter as it consolidates further at the $9.30 level. However, I believe the market has de-rated WBD decisively, anticipating more intense advertising headwinds that could hit its ability to de-lever its balance sheet more rapidly. Even though the company has made substantial progress in D2C, the profitability driver remains anchored on its networks business.
As such, my mean-reversion thesis looks increasingly tenuous, with a re-test of its December 2022 lows that can no longer be ruled out.
Rating: Downgraded to Hold.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
