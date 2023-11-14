Moussa81

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is what is considered high yield "HY" at 8.4%.

Stocks can provide income in 2 ways through capital gains or dividends/distributions. Awaiting capital gain income and dividend growth takes time and buying high yield “HY” investments gets the job done quicker but may involve some risk. With money market accounts, some bonds, and certificates of deposit paying yields of 5% or more it is hard to consider putting $ into any stock with a lesser yield. The financial sector BDCs and REITs will offer HY and hopefully most investors are aware of those inherent risks. Omega Healthcare is a HY stock, offers attractive income, but also price volatility that can challenge patience.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT/ real estate investment trust that operates in the long-term healthcare industry owning skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in the US and the UK. It is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD and has a BBB- S&P credit rating. The leases are triple net in nature along with offering financing and capital to partners. More information is found at its website here. Its SHOP/ senior housing operating portfolio is seeing higher occupancy rates, some rent growth and thus improvement in margins. Inflation has also brought higher Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates to help moderate expense pressures. Higher occupancy and less agency labor utilization is also aiding in fewer current tenant issues, but many still do remain. Skilled nursing services and operators continue to remain in flux, but the outlook for now is more positive, as it continues to be challenging.

Recent Omega Sales and Operations

Restructuring Good News

Omega management continues to have positive cash flows and a good debt outlook. It most recently, November 1st, sold a portion or 29 of its LaVie facilities for $350 million. 48 other facilities were transitioned out of that portfolio and are destined for re-tenanting or outright asset sales. 6 other LaVie properties are in transition but remain in the very strong states of N.C, Virginia, PA., Mississippi and Florida which are anticipated to generate strong rents and high cash flows into the future. This action decreased its high-risk tenants from 27% to ~4%.

Guardian Healthcare, an operator is and has been offering challenges for Omega management even after it just restructured numerous properties and sold 12 of them: 8 in PA and 4 in Ohio. Guardian now has stopped paying rents and has announced it is exciting the industry. The $7.3 million security deposit held for rents will run out by the end of 2023. Omega is therefore in discussions to transition the facilities to a new operator by the end of this year. It does have some excellent candidates from Virginia and PA. which they are evaluating currently and should have the situation under control by year's end.

Risk

The most problematic issue for most all operators is staffing deficits especially in FL which leads to not being able to maintain full occupancy for facilities. The Center for Medicaid/Medicare services “CMS” is suggesting new structuring mandates for staffing services and making it difficult for all involved, however, at this time it is only in planning stages and receiving suggestions. This will affect all skilled nursing facilities nationwide.

Dividend

Rose’s Income Garden “RIG” portfolio has owned Omega since Nov 2021. I do wish to take a look back to 2017 using the 10-year FASTgraph “FG” below showing 8 past years and 2 estimated future years. The earnings (dark green area) for sure did not cover the dividend or white line. It was a scary time for shareholders with concerns for that dividend. Management, which is the same now, did however, raise the dividend from $2.54 to $2.64, a huge surprise. The dividend amounts are listed for each year at the bottom of the chart.

Omega 10-year technical graph for price, earnings and FFO (FAST Graphs November 12th, 2023.)

The yearly dividend was raised once more, just barely to $2.68 in 2020 where it remains today. Now that you have seen the chart, the dividend line is once again perilously close to break even for earnings. Management has indicated it wishes to continue with the same dividend and the estimated (dotted lines) forward show it should be retained as is. They kept it for many years even through some very lean times. Kudos to management for doing so, which offers a very strong message to all shareholders to hold on.

Earnings

Surprisingly FFO/ "Funds From Operations" rose upwards from 2017 to 2019, with the actual statistics found by year at the bottom of the chart. The detachment of price from earnings occurred in 2019 with covid. Price down, but FFO earnings rose, the price recuperated and went in tandem with earnings to 2021. Then, lower forward earnings were announced, the price did follow down by then as well. The price volatility continued for some time and patience with it all was difficult. Earnings look to bottom sometime soon and are estimated to be positive forward.

Omega’s third quarter FFO/ Funds From Operations of 71c did beat analyst estimates and looks to remain there for Q4. “FG” shows a rise in estimated FFO into 2024 with the upward direction being promising.

Price

The price, black line, did recover when they raised the dividend in 2018 and hit a high up at $45 or so right before covid. It dropped like a rock during 2019 to near $22 for a somewhat short time. Huge half-price drop and boy if anyone was courageous that would have been a great value buy. Price rose again in 2020 with rising earnings but collapsed again down to ~$27.00 and even lower to $24-$25 in 2022. That was the time again, if courageous, to have bought. The amazing characteristic of this stock is that management has held the dividend at $2.68 per year since 2020, thankfully. Just in the second half of this year the suggestion of rising earnings, even though not robust, has allowed the price to rise once more. Hard to say it will last, but it is indeed encouraging.

Fair Value

From the “FG” chart shown above the normal P/FFO is 11.55x as listed in blue in the FAST Facts section to the right of the graph. The current FFO of $2.80 gives it a normal price of $32.34. Note the blue line in the graph represents the normal P/FFO. Morningstar analyst suggests a fair value of $34.64 and does not offer much other information. Yahoo Finance suggests a 1-year price target of $33.82. Seeking Alpha shows the 1-year chart below for price movement. I like it here and now near $31 for anyone to start a new position and enjoy a solid income yield of 8.6%.

Omega technical 1-year price chart (Seeking Alpha Nove 13, 2023)

Note the short interest is 6.3% which suggests many believe the price could still go lower. I see a very saw tooth price line in the chart and believe it also might go lower. The idea of picking a yield and then the income you might wish is somewhere to start if you wish to own a $2.68 yearly dividend.

Summary/ Conclusion

Omega Healthcare with its high 8+% yield income is reliable as management has been committed to keeping it at least the same through some very difficult times and over many years. A trading alert recently issued at Macro Trading Factory was for lowering position size and taking some profits. With that position size decreasing, if a lower price does happen under $30 and a 9% yield or more, I would seriously consider perhaps adding more back. It will stay as a strong income performer in RIG for some time to come.