Introduction & thesis

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) is a clinical stage biopharma (with no commercial products yet), spun off by Pfizer in 2017 with $103 million funding from investors including Pfizer, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Bain Capital Double Impact, Orbimed and LifeArc. It uses a precision medicine approach to develop treatments for cancers or rare diseases with few or nil-approved treatment options. The niche business is on the cusp of a transition to a commercial-stage biopharma, thanks to the upcoming FDA decision date on November 27th, when the FDA will decide whether or not to approve Nirogacestat, its experimental therapy for Desmoid tumors ("DT"). This thesis will explain why I think an approval is more likely than not and how the approval will likely trigger the repricing potential of the stock. I also explain why I think the lead candidate Nirogacestat alone is worth more than the current market value of SWTX. I rate SWTX a "Buy" based on my analysis of information publicly available as of now.

Why SpringWorks' Nirogacestat is relevant in treating Desmoid Tumors?

Desmoid tumors are rare, aggressive, soft-tissue tumors that are not cancerous because they do not metastasize (spread to other parts of the body). However, these tumors are locally invasive/aggressive with tumor growth causing significant morbidity. In rare cases, these tumors can be life threatening when vital organs of the body are impacted.

There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of Desmoid tumors. Surgery has been the standard of care, but the high tumor recurrent rates (of ~70%) post-surgery has led the medical community to look for other treatment options.

Desmoid tumors highly express Notch proteins which drive their growth (as believed by researchers). Nirogacestat works by blocking/inhibiting the activity of an enzyme called gamma secretase that activates Notch.

In a phase 3 trial involving 142 patients, Nirogacestat met its primary goal of improving progression-free survival, with a 71% reduction in the risk of disease progression. Confirmed objective response rate (including complete and partial response) based on RECIST v1.1 was 41% with Nirogacestat versus 8% with placebo. The complete response rate was 7% in the Nirogacestat arm and 0% in the placebo arm.

For more clarity, Response evaluation criteria in solid tumors or RECIST refers to a set of published rules for assessing tumor burden to provide an objective assessment of response to therapy. In layman terms, 41% of patients who took Nirogacestat saw their tumors shrink vs. 8% for placebo, and tumors were eliminated in 7% of the Nirogacestat-treated patients vs. none in the placebo group. Nirogacestat also significantly reduced pain and disease-specific symptoms, while improving physical functioning and overall quality of life.

What are the odds of an approval for Nirogacestat?

The odds of approval appear quite high because of

The unmet medical need for treating Desmoid tumors: No effective treatment options are available currently, as surgery/resection has been ineffective in preventing tumor recurrence. If approved, Nirogacestat will be the first FDA-approved treatment for Desmoid tumors. In 2022, the FDA approved 37 drugs of which more than half (20/37, or ~54%) were treatments for rare diseases, with no or few treatment options. The breakthrough designation from the FDA raises hopes as this is a status conferred to shorten the development and review time of promising new drugs that target serious or life-threatening diseases for which there is an unmet medical need. In 2022, the FDA approved the following treatments…

(2a.) Xenpozyme (Olipudase alfa) for intravenous infusion in pediatric and adult patients with Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency ("ASMD"), a rare genetic disease that affects fat metabolism.

(2b.) SPEVIGO to treat adults with generalized pustular psoriasis flares, a life-threatening skin disease.

(2c.) Camzyos (mavacamten) to treat obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease in which the heart muscle thickens.

All the above were first-of-its-kind approved treatments with a breakthrough designation.

Nirogacestat's significant clinical benefits and potential to serve a broad range of Desmoid tumor patients regardless of tumor location, prior treatment or surgery, or mutation status. The phase 3 trial was designed to include 142 patients between the ages of 18 and 76, with tumor progression of ≥20% within 12 months prior to screening. Nirogacestat showed efficacy across treatment-naïve (not received prior treatment for DT), recurrent (tumors recurring after resection or radiation), refractory (stopped responding to prior treatment) patients. Nirogacestat has a manageable safety profile with 95% of treatment-emergent adverse events ("TEAEs") reported as Grade 1 or 2 (which can vary from mild to disturbing but not dangerous), including diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, hypophosphatemia, and maculopapular rash. - I believe that a drug with a manageable safety profile is better than no drug at all for a debilitating condition like Desmoid tumor and hope that the FDA potentially aligns with our thoughts. Physician feedbacks imply high level of awareness (~70%) of Nirogacestat and ~90% of physicians expect to adopt Nirogacestat within the first year of approval. Nirogacestat's patent is valid until 2039, eliminating concerns regarding a patent expiration in 2025.

Ambiguities related to Nirogacestat

A serious side effect of Nirogacestat: Ovarian dysfunction ("OD") was observed in 75% of female patients (of child-bearing potential) in the Nirogacestat group. OD resolved 100% in 41% of women who discontinued the treatment, and 64% resolution was observed in the 52% who continued treatment with Nirogacestat. This raises the question if Nirogacestat is appropriate for all patient populations (especially young women trying to get pregnant), if approved.

Form 483: In March this year, the FDA issued SpringWorks a Form 483, which said that the company's own clinical trial protocols were not followed. The company explained that it was a "minor data handling error on an exploratory endpoint" that was fixed and had no impact on the data that formed the basis of its application to the FDA. Since, the FDA accepted the company's New Drug Application, this does not appear to be a serious issue.

Decision Delay: FDA postponed the decision date for Nirogacestat from August 27 to November 27, because it needed more time to analyze the data. This is not unusual either, and the company stated that no additional data was requested by the FDA at the time of postponement.

Competitive Threat: Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX:ADXS) is developing a potential treatment for Desmoid tumors that showed impressive anti-tumor activity in a phase 2A clinical study. SpringWorks seems to be well ahead in the race though.

Why Nirogacestat approval can be critical for SpringWorks?

For SpringWorks, there's a lot riding on Nirogacestat, which is

being evaluated as a monotherapy for recurrent ovarian granulosa cell tumors ("OvGCT") in a mid-stage study, with initial data readouts expected in 2024. Currently, there is no FDA-approved therapy for OvGCT, which represents ~5% of all ovarian cancers. being evaluated as part of several BCMA combination therapy regimens (in collaboration with industry leaders including Pfizer) targeting multiple myeloma, which represents ~10% of all hematologic cancers. In several pre-clinical studies of multiple myeloma, Nirogacestat showed the ability to significantly enhance the activity of BCMA-directed therapies.

Assuming Nirogacestat is approved as a therapy for Desmoid tumors, and achieves success in the cancer trials, the obvious next step for SpringWorks will likely be the submission of a supplemental new drug application ("SNDA") to the FDA seeking approval for Nirogacestat for the additional indications.

Research shows that FDA "supplemental approvals for oncology drugs were based on fewer pivotal efficacy trials with less rigorous designs than supplemental approvals for other therapeutic areas." - These findings are based on a study of 107 therapeutics approved for 146 supplemental indications by the FDA between 2017 and 2019. The more flexible approach towards SNDA approvals for oncology therapeutics is guided by the severity of disease and available treatment alternatives. Besides, one argument could be that FDA's original approval already established the safety of the drug, which can be inferred from prior use, eliminating the need for additional trials.

If past is any precedent, Nirogacestat's path to future SNDA approvals in cancer indications may be paved with lesser trials cum complexities. If the FDA likely leans towards a more flexible approach, like requiring less trials and less rigorous trial designs with the safety of Nirogacestat already established in the original approval for Desmoid tumors.

So, the FDA's upcoming decision on Nirogacestat may just be the game changer.

Market potential for Desmoid Tumor treatment

The propensity to treat Desmoid Tumor is higher at ~90% because of its morbidity. Resection of a tumor had an estimated cost >$50,000 in 2022, depending on type and location of tumor, and the cost of amputations would be even higher. If approved, Nirogacestat will be the future standard of care for treating DM. The Desmoid Tumor market is estimated at ~$2.5 billion for 2022. Conservatively assuming that Nirogacestat captures just ~50% of this TAM, this could lead to peak revenues of ~$1.25 billion. Besides, the TAM is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.3% from 2022 to 2030, expanding the sales potential of Nirogacestat.

Cash position: Strong enough to last for at least next 12 months

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $422.4 million as of September 30, 2023. Operating expenses for the first three quarters of 2023 totaled $244.55 million (implying ~$82 million/quarter). This means the cash should last for the next 5 quarters (until 2024-end) or at least until end of September, 2024, by which time SpringWorks may be in a financially stronger position if the catalysts play out. If not, there is always the probability of equity issuances (diluting the stock), borrowings, and seeking partnerships to support operations.

Near-term catalysts in play

Phase 2b trial data readouts expected in Q4-23 from the pediatric and adult cohorts evaluating SpringWorks' drug candidate mirdametinib, in NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas ("NF1-PN"), or inoperable peripheral nerve sheath tumors causing significant morbidity. NF1 occurs in 1 out of every 3000 infants globally and 30-50% of children with NF1 may develop noncancerous tumors called plexiform neurofibromas ("PN"), which grow along nerves.

If the data is positive, SpringWorks plans to submit an NDA for mirdametinib in H1-24 for treating NF1-PN.

Valuation

Biopharma stocks are largely event-driven, so the usual valuation metrics like P/E don't work well with these companies. I already established that SpringWorks is a clinical-stage company and does not have any commercial drugs, implying no product revenue generation yet. So, no Price/Sales valuation either. The value of a drug is in direct proportion with the de-risking associated with it, increasing exponentially with successful outcomes from the several phases of clinical trials. Using Bay Bridge Bio's valuation models, let us try to assess the value of SWTX based on its pipeline relevant as of now.

Its main asset Nirogacestat has a value >$1.1 billion (roughly the market value of the company) based on Bay Bridge Bio's valuation model, which shows that a phase 3 drug is worth >$1.1 billion at the start of the trial with a ~54% chance of approval. Nirogacestat has passed the phase 3 and waiting for the FDA stamp, with a likelihood of >54% chances for approval. This value is only for its potential as a Desmoid tumor therapy. Nirogacestat's value in OvGCT phase 2 trials is >$285 million. Nirogacestat value in combination therapies with ~6 partners (mostly in phase1b and one in phase 2 trials), based on Bay Bridge Bio's valuation model implies ~$800 million. Since these are combo therapies and Nirogacestat is used as an enhancer of these BCMA therapies, let us assume just 20% of this value, which is ~$160 million. Adding all the above ($1.1 billion + $285 million + $160 million) we get ~$1.6 billion. This is only the value of Nirogacestat. Top it with the phase 2b mirdametinib, which is ~$285 million. You get a ~$1.9 billion valuation for SWTX, representing at least ~50% upside from current levels. Besides, this does not include the other drugs in its pipeline.

An entire discussion of the pipeline is out of the scope of this article, because I believe a bird in hand is worth 2 in the bush and limit my valuation and pipeline discussion to the drugs relevant as of now instead of speculating about trials that may or may not work in the distant future (not the Nostradamus types). In my opinion, SWTX is potentially worth much more than the value it is trading at currently and I rate it a Buy, based on the analysis of the information publicly available.

Analyst ratings

Tipranks rates SWTX a "Strong Buy" with an average price target of $49.50. This is >2x from current stock price levels.

Risks: Nothing is as easy as it looks

SpringWorks is still a clinical-stage biopharma and yet to generate any product revenues.

High levels of short interest in the stock (~20% of float).

Nirogacestat approval may not go through, or the approval may come with a labeling condition to inform patients about the OD risks.

Desmoid tumors treatment may not translate into a huge market opportunity, because these tumors are rare and not considered cancerous. Besides, the incidence is highest in the 35-40 years age group, especially in women (of child-bearing potential).

Mirdametinib may fail to report positive data in trials.

Conclusion

Investing in Pharma/biotech stocks always carries a high risk/reward, because these equities offer an event-driven opportunity and a binary outcome. However, I think an FDA approval for Nirogacestat is more likely than not based on the reasons I cited above and I think the approval should kickstart product revenue generation (with peak sales of ~$1.25 billion for DT treatment) and catalyze the rerating potential of the stock, which is now lingering at multi-year lows. I initiate a Buy rating based on my analysis presented above with the information publicly available at the time of submission.