Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Piper Sandler: Not Snapping Back In Advisory

Nov. 14, 2023 5:43 AM ETPiper Sandler Companies (PIPR)LAZ
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Piper Sandler's cyclical advisory business is still suffering, as can be expected from a still-depressed sector of the market.
  • Corporate finance activities, such as ECM and DCM, are stabilizing, but the clear lack of market confidence and certainty affects the activity levels.
  • Don't expect financial sponsor activity to come back to markets yet.
  • The brokerage business remains resilient, but PIPR's valuation is high compared to Lazard, which we think is ultimately a safer model.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) had a relatively decent performance, but struggles in advisory are still showing and pockets of demand are not snapping back despite a stabilising rate situation. Some corporate finance activities are beginning to bottom out

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.13K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PIPR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PIPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PIPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.