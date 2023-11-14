Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AI: A Mega Force Driving Returns

BlackRock
Summary

  • We see artificial intelligence (AI) as a mega force shaping the new regime. We are overweight the AI theme in developed market stocks.
  • U.S. stocks and 10-year Treasury yields both rose last week. We see investors demanding more compensation for the risk of holding long-term bonds.
  • U.S. CPI data is in focus this week. The presidents of the U.S. and China will meet for a summit at a time of heightened strategic competition and tensions.

As tech shares continue to outperform and top tech companies prepare to roll out new AI tools, we expect more widespread use of artificial intelligence.

Digital disruption and AI is one of five mega forces, or structural shifts, that

BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

