Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Munis Offer Attractive Yields Into Year-End

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • Municipals posted their third consecutive month of negative total returns amid rising interest rates.
  • A seasonal swell in issuance was well absorbed as investors coveted high, absolute yields.
  • It is likely prudent to begin positioning ahead of anticipated strength in December and January.

Document with title municipal bond on a table.

designer491

By Peter Hayes, James Schwartz, & Sean Carney

Market Overview

Municipal bonds posted their third consecutive month of negative performance in October. Despite a temporary flight to quality following the start of the Israel-Hamas war, interest rates continued their rapid rise

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.3K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMF--
iShares California Muni Bond ETF
PWZ--
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
FCAL--
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
MINN--
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
MUB--
iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.