Introduction

In this article, I will look at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), a company I have been following for several years but haven't acquired yet. Amgen is fascinating together with the whole healthcare sector. The reason is that when the business environment becomes more challenging, this sector tends to be more resilient. People tend to try and invest in their health at all costs, and cuts in spending for medicines and therapeutics are unlikely. Therefore, in times of uncertainty, healthcare may be less volatile. A year ago, I analyzed Amgen and found it to be a hold.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology, hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Amgen have increased by 43% over the last decade. It implies an almost 4% annual increase. The company grows its sales mainly organically as it develops new drugs and therapeutics and through acquisitions that expand its product portfolio, like the $27.8B acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics in October 2023. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Amgen to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~7% in the medium term.

On the other hand, the EPS (earnings per share) increased much faster, with a 111% increase over the last decade. The faster growth is due to a combination of buybacks and a slight improvement in the company's operating margin. These two elements have amplified the effect of the top-line growth on the company's bottom line. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Amgen to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~6% in the medium term.

The company has been paying a dividend for the last twelve years, and another dividend increase is likely to be announced in the coming weeks as this is the time for annual growth for over a decade. During the last five years, investors enjoyed an 11% yearly increase, and the next one is likely to align with the company's growth EPS growth as the payout ratio stands at 60%. This is not a high payout ratio, but it is unlikely that the company would like to expand it more as it has more uses for its cash.

In addition to dividends, the company also returns capital to shareholders via buybacks. Over the last decade, the aggressive buybacks we have seen reduced the number of outstanding shares by almost 30%. This decrease supports EPS growth, thus creating value for shareholders. Buybacks are highly efficient when the valuation is low. Therefore, the company will likely accelerate them when the management believes the valuation is compelling.

Valuation

Amgen's P/E (price to earnings) ratio stands at 14.4 when using the EPS forecast for 2024. This is a decent and lower valuation compared to when I last analyzed the company. However, investors should consider that the Federal Reserve has increased the interest rates significantly during that period. Therefore, investors will likely seek a lower valuation and higher earnings yield to buy. Consequently, I believe the current valuation is fair, yet not attractive.

The graph below from Fast Graphs also implies that the shares are fairly valued. Over the last two decades, the average P/E ratio for Amgen was 16.3, and today it is lower at 14.4. However, the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) during these two decades was 12.6%. Right now, the average growth rate expected in the medium term stands at 6%. It is significantly lower than the average growth rate, while the valuation was barely affected while the rates are on an upward trajectory.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

Amgen's rare disease portfolio, bolstered by the recent Horizon Therapeutics acquisition, presents a significant growth opportunity. Horizon's medicines, pipeline, and rare disease expertise, with Amgen's history of leadership in inflammatory diseases, global infrastructure, and world-class biologic capabilities, will drive the company forward. With an established presence in the U.S., expanding these innovative therapies globally can tap into new patient populations and markets, leveraging Amgen's extensive international reach.

"We spent the past decade or so building out our international footprint with Amgen medicines now available in about 100 countries. And today, our rare disease sales come almost exclusively from the U.S. So, we'll be able to leverage our global presence to bring these medicines to patients worldwide quickly."

(Robert Bradway - Chairman & CEO, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

Amgen's pipeline, particularly in oncology, offers promising growth avenues. Breakthrough Therapy designations from the FDA for assets like tarlatamab, BLINCYTO, and LUMAKRAS, in combination with Vectibix, highlight potential breakthroughs. As these assets progress through trials, successful outcomes could drive substantial revenue growth and solidify Amgen's position in the oncology market.

"We had the opportunity to discuss six potential first-in-class oncology assets with you recently following ESMO. Three of these have earned Breakthrough Therapy designations from the FDA: tarlatamab, BLINCYTO, and LUMAKRAS in combination with Vectibix in colorectal cancer"

(Robert Bradway - Chairman & CEO, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

Amgen's expansion in the biosimilar market, with the FDA acceptance of a biosimilar to EYLEA, opens up new avenues for revenue. The biosimilar market presents a growing opportunity as it offers cost-effective alternatives to existing biologics, potentially capturing a significant market share and contributing to Amgen's overall revenue diversification. The company plans to offer several launches in the following quarters.

"The FDA has accepted our BLA for our biosimilar to EYLEA, and we are preparing for our next wave of biosimilar launches."

(Robert Bradway - Chairman & CEO, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

Risks

The decline in net selling prices for certain products, such as Repatha, Otezla, and Enbrel, poses a risk to Amgen's revenue growth. Factors like formulary coverage changes and higher rebates impact pricing, affecting the overall financial performance. The emphasis on increasing patient awareness and expanding the sales force reflects efforts to counteract these challenges, but ongoing pricing pressures remain a concern.

"Enbrel sales decreased 6% year-over-year, primarily driven by an 8% decline from unfavorable changes to estimated sales deductions. Year-over-year volume increased 1% in the third quarter, and the number of new patients in the U.S. starting treatment increased by 22% driven by improved payer coverage and Enbrel's 20-plus year track record of safety and efficacy."

(Robert Bradway - Chairman & CEO, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

"We saw declining net selling prices in the US, primarily driven by new formulary coverage by CVS in July for commercial patients"

(Murdo Gordon - EVP, Global Commercial Operations, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

Amgen deals with a harsher competitive environment with new launches offering free drugs. The 10% decline in Otezla, the company's second-largest seller, sales is attributed to free drug programs associated with new treatment options in the psoriasis marketplace. While Amgen anticipates a reduced impact as patients face barriers to access, the potential market disruption and challenges in overcoming prior authorization requirements for newer therapies present a risk to the expected growth in Otezla sales. The harsher competitive environment may reduce the growth rate.

"Our U.S. Otezla business has been impacted by free drug programs associated with new treatment options that have entered the psoriasis marketplace."

(Murdo Gordon - EVP, Global Commercial Operations, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

The company is dealing with reimbursement negotiations and market challenges. LUMAKRAS's sales decline is partly attributed to ongoing reimbursement negotiations in France. While the company sees future growth opportunities for LUMAKRAS in new markets and global clinical development, navigating reimbursement challenges in different regions could pose a risk. Unfavorable foreign exchange impacts on certain products, like Vectibix, also contribute to market challenges that may affect overall sales performance.

"LUMAKRAS reported $52 million in sales for the third quarter, a decline of 31% year-over-year. $22 million of this decline was driven by ongoing reimbursement negotiations in France."

(Murdo Gordon - EVP, Global Commercial Operations, Q3 2023 Conference Call)

Conclusions

To conclude, Amgen doesn't have an extremely long record of dividend growth, but it is a promising company. Its sales growth leads to EPS growth, allowing it to pay a growing dividend and aggressively buy back stock. The company offers investors several growth opportunities, mainly around rare diseases, biosimilars, and oncology. Thus making it a compelling business.

However, there are risks to the investment thesis. These risks are mainly regulatory and competitive. While the company is well practiced in dealing with them, they still pose a challenge for future growth. The company's valuation is not attractive enough in the current business environment and risk levels. Therefore, shares are still a HOLD despite being closer to the BUY area. Shares will be a BUY at a P/E of 12-13, around $245.