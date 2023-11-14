SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS) just reported its latest quarterly result, highlighted by strong sales and climbing earnings. The company recognized as a leader in custom-engineered automation solutions hasn't been immune to the volatile macro backdrop with shares down sharply in recent months. Still, we see room for a stronger rebound going forward.

Management is citing the opportunity to support the demand for diabetes and obesity GLP-1 drugs as a new growth tailwind. The idea here is connected to the manufacturing of the "auto-injectors", with ATS Corp's robotics systems integrated and specialized software as a critical component of the supply chain for the life sciences industry.

Companies like Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) are making headlines with major production investments that could tie into ATS Corp's bottom line. Overall, we believe the current level in ATS offers a good entry point for a high-quality stock at an attractive valuation.

Data by YCharts

ATS Q2 Earnings Recap

Canada-based ATS reported Q2 fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS of C$0.63, up 23.5% from C$0.51 in the period last year. Revenue of $736 million, was up 25% year-over-year.

Within this amount, the "organic" growth was a solid 16.4% but keep in mind the company also benefited from some FX volatility through a weaker Canadian Dollar adding 6% to the top line, as well as a smaller amount from recent acquisitions.

source: company IR

Maybe the bigger story has been the strength in margins, with the adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 15.8% compared to 15.2% in the period last year. A shifting portfolio into higher value-added categories including a momentum in life sciences opportunities. This also includes a larger portion of services and broader digitalization of the platform. Internal cost savings initiatives have added to the strength.

Compared to a heavy investment spending period in 2022, cash flow from operations turned positive this quarter, with an expectation for further gains. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at 2.0x is down from 3.2x last year reflecting some debt repayment and stronger earnings.

What's Next For ATS?

Operationally, the order backlog across the major customer industry groups is a key monitoring point with some good signals for a continued growth runway. The total amount reached $2.0 billion, up 12% year-over-year.

source: company IR

We mentioned life sciences as a strong point. This was specifically covered in the earnings press release as driving activity for new and existing customers.

The life sciences funnel for fiscal 2024 remains strong, with a focus on strategic submarkets of pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices such as auto-fillers and auto-injectors. Management continues to see opportunities with both new and existing customers, including those customers using auto-injectors for diabetes and obesity treatments.

The context here considers what is an ongoing global boom for this new class of glucagon-like peptide-1 ((GLP-1)) receptor agonists treatments that have been called game-changers for treatments covering various indications from diabetes, heart disease, and weight loss.

Novo Nordisk, for example, with blockbuster drugs like "Wegovy" and "Ozempic" notably uses these types of auto-injectors as the primary delivery method that has gained importance across several use cases. Novo Nordisk has pledged $6 billion to expand manufacturing production across all its pharmaceuticals.

While it's difficult to estimate the direct financial impact for ATS, we can connect the dots as the backdrop being favorable for the entire industry.

For context, the life sciences market represents approximately 42% of the overall business but also a higher amount of backlog and generating stronger growth. Simply put, as this segment gains importance, the business can generate higher margins compared to other categories.

source: company IR

Furthermore, ATS is also seeing strong trends in the transportation market with customers continuing to make long-term strategic investments in electric vehicle and battery pack assemblies. From a high-level perspective, customers in all sectors continue to transition towards automated solutions to drive operational and financial efficiencies.

Management is citing long-term financial targets for the adjusted operating income margin to climb above 15% consistently, compared to 13.4% this last quarter. Another metric the company expects to achieve is free cash flow conversion toward 100% of net income.

While the consensus estimate is for top-line growth to moderate towards 3% next year, even as earnings accelerate higher based on the firming margin, we see an upside to these estimates.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

We believe ATS currently trading at 19x consensus 2024 EPS is attractive for a category leader at the intersection between industrials, healthcare, and tech.

The bullish case for ATS is that the stronger life sciences market demand allows the company to outperform expectations, with stronger growth and EPS supporting an expansion of valuation multiples.

Shares traded as high as $49.00 in early July and the path here is that a string of solid updates over the next few quarters could help the stock reclaim that level as our year-ahead price target reflects a ~25x multiple on the current consensus fiscal 2025 estimate.

The company should also be well-positioned to benefit from an improving macro scenario in that interest rates stabilize with an improving global growth outlook supporting demand for automation solutions in more cyclical sectors.

In terms of risks, disappointing trends into 2024 could open the door for a deeper selloff. Investors should focus on trends in the operating margin, cash flow, and the order backlog.