3 Popular Dividend Stocks To Avoid

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Income and dividend growth investing has never been more popular than it has been the past couple years. It's important that investors remember, however, that a dividend is capital appreciation that otherwise would have been achieved had the dividend not been paid. As explained in the free dividends fallacy, if you have a $10 stock, and it pays a $1 in dividends, you don't have a $10 stock and a $1 in dividends, you have a $9 stock and a $1 in dividends. We talk extensively about this dynamic in the following article: "Don't Destroy Wealth One Dividend At A Time."

Some investors seem to be hellbent on destroying wealth, however. They view the dividend much like a bond coupon, but it couldn't be more different. Bond coupons are additive, while the dividend, itself, is not. The share price is reduced by the dividend on the ex-dividend date. The past several decades have been a boon for income-oriented equity strategies as interest rates have fallen and many companies have built a clientele effect, but the past decade has shown vast underperformance by income and dividend growth strategies, and we expect that to continue. In many respects, from an empirical standpoint, the higher the dividend, the lower the total return.

Investors focused only on the dividend have suffered underperformance the past 10 years. (The respective ETF sponsors. Image generated by Valuentum.)

Many retirees would probably be better off pursuing a strategy that sells off a portion of their investment portfolio each year than suffering underperformance from a total return standpoint with a dividend-only focus. It may be easier to receive that dividend every quarter or every month, but that simplicity is costing investors greatly. Some may not like portfolio strategies that sell off a portion of capital due to sequence of return risks, but there are dynamic withdrawal strategies out there to vary the amount of withdrawals depending on the market environment. It's possible that many income and dividend growth investors are foregoing the possibility of creating generational wealth by bypassing a total return focus and just focusing on the yield for income.

Some investors are so enamored by the dividend that they have been chasing yields of 8%, 9%, or higher, just for the sake of the yield. Again, when a company pays a dividend, its share price is adjusted down by the dividend on the ex-dividend date. What matters is the company's (future expectations of) organic free cash flow generation, and if investors are interested in preserving wealth, too, what matters most is free cash flow generation that is sustainable in excess of the dividend payment. Otherwise, investors could experience a declining share price over time that only is partially offset by the return component of the dividend. With this warning, let's have a look at three popular dividend stocks that investors should avoid.

Realty Income (O) Doesn't Have an Investment Grade Financials, In Our View

Realty Income's shares have seen better days. (TradingView)

Realty Income is a dividend growth investor favorite, and for good reason, its track record is fantastic. However, a look at its financials leaves a lot to be desired. Through the first nine months of the year, net cash from operations was ~$2.2 billion, but it spent ~$6.7 billion investing in real estate and another ~$1.6 billion in cash distributions to shareholders (see image below). Realty Income's spending is simply out of control, and the company's investment-grade credit ratings are about as puzzling as its cash-based financials are poor. We think investors are enamored by REIT-specific metrics, and drifting too far away from GAAP reality. The REIT holds ~$18.8 billion in term loans and notes payable on the books, too, with just $344 million in cash. We love Realty Income's dividend growth track record, but these days, the REIT is a pass, in our view, especially with interest rates on the rise.

Realty Income's cash flow statement helps investors reason through FFO presentation. (Realty Income)

Verizon's (VZ) Total Debt Load Makes It a Non-Starter

Verizon is high-yielder that raises a few red flags of ours. Verizon's total debt load is enormous and likely represents the greatest weakness to its dividend strength on a forward-looking basis. The company's dividend obligations are significant, as is its capital expenditure requirements given the capital-intensive nature of building and maintaining wireless networks. Though Verizon generates sizable net operating cash flows and remains a free cash flow cow, the company needs to retain constant access to capital markets to refinance maturing debt. The pace of 5G adoption in the U.S. will have an outsize impact on Verizon's financial performance in the medium-term. We forecast that the firm's future dividend growth will be modest at best, and potential liabilities with respect to lead-sheathed cables remain an overhang. Verizon's dividend yield may turn some heads, but we think it's a pass. Its total debt load is way too high for our taste.

Verizon's total debt load is too high for our taste. (Verizon)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Has Lost Its Way

Walgreens is in a world of hurt, and we recently cut our fair value estimate on the company. Its free cash flow is subpar these days (see image below), and all the wheeling and dealing that it has done the past few years is finally catching up to it. Through the first nine months of 2023, Walgreens burned through free cash flow, while it still paid out sizable dividends. The company has a massive net debt position, too, and we're not sure it will have its Dividend Aristocrat label for much longer. We think the worst may be still ahead for Walgreens, as its store locations may be becoming redundant as online purchases proliferate and organized retail crime remains a big problem. We'd be extremely cautious on Walgreens as it may be turning into a yield trap.

Walgreens' free cash flow has deteriorated significantly. (Walgreens)

These are a few companies that many income and dividend growth investors may be better off avoiding. There's a reason why many of these types of stocks have faced considerable pressure the past several years. Their financials are weak. Stock prices and returns are in part a function of net cash on the balance sheet and future expectations of free cash flow. A focus on the dividend alone, however, has hurt many an investor over the past decade, and while many dividend-only-focused investors may have encountered a few dividend payers that may have coincidentally experienced stronger free cash flow trends, the coming years could be quite painful for the dividend-only-focused crowd in the face of now "normalized" interest rates. We think investors should continue to focus on the GAAP financials of a company, not just on what a company decides to pay in a dividend this month or next. Our top ideas can be found in this article.