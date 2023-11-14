Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPX: The Generals Need To Rally The Troops

Nov. 14, 2023 8:32 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX)
Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • SPX has recovered from October lows, supported by easing fears of higher interest rates and bond market stability.
  • The market continues to be driven almost entirely by a small number of mega caps and a recovery in the median stock is needed to sustain recent gains.
  • In the long term, valuations are completely at odds with the weak growth outlook, meaning the SPX may underperform cash even under stable economic conditions.

The SPX has mounted a strong recovery from the October lows as fears of higher for longer interest rates have eased, and from a short-term perspective, bond market stability suggests the rally could last for a while longer. While the market's gains

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

