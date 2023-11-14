Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 High-Quality BDCs For A Higher For Longer Environment

Nov. 14, 2023 10:00 AM ETGBDC, HTGC, TSLX10 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.08K Followers

Summary

  • Business Development Companies (BDCs) with predominantly floating rate portfolios will benefit from higher interest rates, bringing in extra income.
  • Golub Capital is a conservative BDC with a focus on first-lien loans and a well-diversified portfolio. Additionally, they trade at a slight discount to their NAV price.
  • Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Hercules Capital are also strong BDC options with first-lien focus and solid financials.
  • BDCs, once considered to be risky investments, have strengthened their credit profiles over the years, making them attractive investments for the long term.
  • In a higher for longer environment, many BDCs will likely continue to face headwinds with rises in non-accrual loans.

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

Introduction

It's apparent now that investors believe the FED when they stated that interest rates would be higher for longer. They've been singing this tune for a while now but it is now starting to resonate throughout the market. And while

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.08K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 10:08 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.63K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more related content. Also let me know I’m the comments some of your favorite BDC holdings.
congie66 profile picture
congie66
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (614)
Very well written. The 3 you mention have been great long-term income generators with decent price charts. Also agree to HOLD now, too late in the cycle to add big chunks of BDC. Easier to hold when you're getting paid so well.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:36 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.63K)
@congie66 thanks for reading and glad you enjoyed. I agree.
M
MaxEdison
Today, 10:14 AM
Premium
Comments (264)
As much as I like BDC’s, especially BXSL, high quality REIT’s will likely outperform in the post rate hikes
environment.
Still hold a good size amount of BXSL but I transitioned a lot into ABR.
Good luck to all of us. 💰💰💰
congie66 profile picture
congie66
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (614)
@MaxEdison Yes- good luck to all. I sure hope you're right about REIT's - I'm sitting on huge losses in WPC! lol
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:39 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.63K)
@MaxEdison thanks for sharing. Also agree. Post rate hikes BDC’s and REITs will switch places.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:39 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.63K)
@congie66 I agree. I think they will switch places.
B
Brucejfern
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (5.81K)
OBDC is bigger and better than GBDC IMO. BDCs that lend to larger middle market companies like OBDC and BXSL can have much lower default and other issues with their borrowers because of their borrowers size and heft.

HTGC is a bit of a problem inasmuch as many of their borrowers who planned on going public may choose not to go public because they may not like the now discounted values for a future IPO. Much larger IPOs this year; 80% of them are now below their IPO price. Bad environment for IPOs will impact HTGC just as all of their portfolio companies that went IPO via SPAC caused HTGC and TPVG to reach premiums to NAV at historic levels which was the time to sell. Remember buying into HTGC today means buying into supplemental dividends that can reduce NAV and paying taxes on dividends that were not earned by your longer term commitment to any particular BDC.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:11 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.63K)
@Brucejfern thanks for sharing. I agree with your comments about OBDC and BXSL. I covered both in my last article on BDC’s.
congie66 profile picture
congie66
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (614)
@Brucejfern thank you for this valuable nuance on Golub and Hercules. Do you offer a newsletter?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBDC--
Golub Capital BDC
HTGC--
Hercules Capital, Inc.
TSLX--
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.