Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Ebbs And Flows Of Alphabet

Nov. 14, 2023 10:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOG
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Over the last twenty years, Alphabet has internally built and exogenously acquired a series of globally dominant properties.
  • In any given quarter, we should expect some of these properties to be performing well and some to be taking a breather, so to speak.
  • And, in Q3 2023, we witnessed just this.
  • I recently referred to Alphabet's cloud business as The Third Supermajor, and, while I vehemently believe this should be how we think of it, Alphabet's cloud business has certainly been underwhelming as of late.
  • That said, while the cloud business has ebbed, Alphabet's YouTube business has once again begun flowing. Today, we will consider the ebbs and flows of the Alphabet conglomerate, and, in short, I like Alphabet stock at these levels.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

The Greatest Secular Growth Trend: Digital Ads

Over the last few years, I've been publicly articulating the idea that arguably the most attractive industry in which to allocate capital is the digital ad industry. In some sense, Alphabet (

Get started with us today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.81K Followers

Louis Stevens offers a proprietary approach to equity (stock) investing.

Employing his Four Foundational Investment Frameworks, Louis purchases industry-leading businesses that possess mountainous cash hoards, robust free cash flow generation, long runways for growth, and quality company cultures.

Here is a snapshot of the performance of the companies selected using these frameworks: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Whether you're just getting started or are an analyst at a hedge fund, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOGL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.