Exxon Elbows Its Way Into The Lithium Market

Summary

  • Exxon plans to become a leading supplier of lithium for electric vehicles by 2030, drilling its first lithium well in Arkansas' Smackover Formation.
  • The price of lithium carbonate has fallen by about 70% this year, impacting lithium producers like Albemarle and Livent.
  • Exxon's plan to mine and produce lithium could generate $1.5-$2.5 billion annually, but there are risks in scaling up the technology.
  • Regardless, even at full production, XOM's estimated Smackover lithium revenue is a rounding error compared to Exxon's FY2022 revenue of $398.7 billion.

Back in May the Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon (NYSE:XOM) had quietly accumulated 120,000 gross acres in Arkansas' Smackover formation for more than $100 million (see Exxon Joins Hunt For Lithium). But Exxon's investment wasn't

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, COP, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 10:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.84K)
Arkansas is a good place to mine lithium because Arkansas doesn’t care about the environment.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 10:36 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (46.1K)
@josephaoppenheim - yeah, it's another southern red-state that has declared war on the environment. I've never figured that out given all the hunters and fisherman in the South, but it is what it is. Kinda seeing bumper stickers that said "Fly-fisherman For Bush" while Bush was trying to pass legislation to allow O&G exploration & production in National wilderness areas in the Rocky Mountains. As a fly-fisherman myself, I never understood the logic there ... because there was no logic. Same with outdoorsmen who follow the GQP rant that "global warming is a hoax" as their rivers dry up and their hunting lands burn up. Just makes no sense to me. I write about it in my book:

"Adventures of a Dry-Fly Junkie"

www.amazon.com/...

which is available on Amazon.com (shameless self-promotion LoL)
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 10:29 AM
Investing Group
Comments (14.81K)
Thanks for the article, Mike.

Long XOM, EOG, and ALB.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 10:32 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (46.1K)
@PT Larry - my pleasure. I followed COP CEO and went with copper (FCX) instead of lithium:

"Freeport McMoRan: Why ConocoPhillips CEO Sold Oil And Bought Copper"

seekingalpha.com/...
A
Amenecker
Today, 10:17 AM
Premium
Comments (194)
Boy, Darren Woods is a genius. He knows the potential lithium money relative to the overall bottom line is minimal…but he also knows this could pacify the ESG crowd….Darren continues to show he is one of the best CEOs in the business.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 10:27 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (46.1K)
@Amenecker - I agree he certainly is an expert at greenwashing, that's for sure. Not sure that has benefited ordinary shareholders though ... although the anti-environment XOM perma-bulls seem to eat it up.

As for one of the best CEOs in the business, that is pretty much laughable in my opinion. It took Engine #1 to run four nominees to Exxon's board to get Woods to make the obvious changes he should have made after Exxon delivered a *negative* total return over an entire decade (and during the biggest bull market of our lives). Those pathetic returns and the lack of disciplined spending got Exxon kicked out of the DJIA (which kept Chevron).

Luckily, institutional and professional money manager did not support Woods and voted to put not one, not two, but three #1 candidates on the board. It was that pressure that caused Woods to stop his massive over-spend on global petchem projects and start managing the company for returns instead of for the benefit of himself and the executive mgt team. Meantime, both COP and CVX have been superior dividend growth companies, with Exxon giving another miserly $0.04/share dividend increase this year after a pathetic $0.03/share increase last year. Maybe if Woods spent fewer millions of $ on greenwashing with algae XOM shareholders could get a decent dividend increase for a change.
J
JTFLANAGA
Today, 10:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (96)
Is that Conoco 10 year number mostly just upstream operations?
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 10:20 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (46.1K)
@JTFLANAGA - it's all upstream because PSX was spun-off in 2012. If you compare the "big three" going back to pre-spin, Conoco really has run rings around both Exxon and Chevron because COP unleashed significant shareholder value with the spin-off of all its mid- and downstream operations into PSX. Pre-covid, PSX was one of the best dividend growth stocks in the entire S&P500, and after a difficult 2020/21, PSX picked right up where it left off this year, with an 8% dividend increase in February:

investor.phillips66.com/...

I expect as good - or better - increase in February of 2024.
