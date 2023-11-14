October CPI: An Inflation Shocker Sends Stock Soaring
Summary
- Inflation rate falls more than expected, with the October Consumer Price Index unchanged in October.
- Core rate, excluding food and energy, rises 0.2% and falls to a two-year low.
- Shelter costs, which account for 70% of core rate increase, expected to decrease in the coming months, bringing inflation closer to Fed's target.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
In what was clearly a shock to the consensus, the rate of inflation fell more than expected in October. I have been preaching for the past year that the rate of inflation would fall as fast as it rose, and this report supports that assertion. The Consumer Price Index, or CPI, was unchanged in October, which was better than the expectation for an increase of 0.1%, resulting in a year-over-year rate that declined from 3.7% to 3.2%. The temporary rebound in energy prices, which was fueled by the late-summer surge in oil, has reversed course, allowing the disinflationary trend to resume. In fact, retail gasoline prices are now down 7.2% over the past year as of the latest report from the EIA.
The more important number is the core rate, excluding food and energy, which rose 0.2% and below expectations for an increase of 0.3%, resulting in a year-over-year rate of 4.0%. The disinflationary trend remains intact, with the core CPI falling to a two-year low.
Shelter costs continue to be the most influential factor in keeping the core rate elevated, and here the news is exceptionally good. The correlation between rents and the shelter component of the CPI is well established. Shelter accounts for 70% of the increase in the core rate over the past year. Current rental rates indicate that shelter costs, which rose 6.7%, should plunge over the coming 6-9 months. If shelter inflation falls to 3% on an annualized basis during the first half of next year, it could subtract as much as 1.7% from the current core rate of the CPI. That would move us very close to the Fed’s target of 2%.
Today’s report ends the discussion of rate hikes. It should also end the discussion about rates staying higher for longer. This is why interest rates across the yield curve are plunging this morning, with the 2-year yield falling well below 5%, and stock futures are soaring. We should see rate cuts begin during the second quarter of next year, as the 2% target for inflation is within sight.
The latest consumer survey from the New York Fed showed that expectations for prices in the year ahead fell from 3.7% to 3.6%. That is another step in the right direction for Fed officials, who want to be sure that expectations remain anchored.
The stall in the disinflationary trend was due to a temporary spike in energy prices, as well as a surge in the rate of economic growth during the third quarter to 4.9%. That was largely due to consumer spending, and it will not be repeated. There is no question that growth will slow well below that rate, as tighter financial conditions gradually take their toll. The stock market has been rebounding because the consensus is now confident that the rate-hike cycle is over and rate cuts are ahead. Provided the expansion can continue, even at a rate below trend, a soft landing should deliver attractive returns for stocks and bonds in the year ahead.
The rebound over the past two weeks has awakened the retail investor, as measured by the monumental surge in optimism in last week’s survey by the American Association of Individual Investors. The percentage of bulls rose from 24.3% to 42.8% in just one week, which was the largest weekly increase since the market was emerging from the Great Financial Crisis in 2009.
It looks like the little guy was one step ahead of Wall Street this time around. The professional money management community has been extraordinarily bearish as of late, which means there is plenty of fuel left for out year-end rally.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.
He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (10)